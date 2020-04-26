Cecily Strong's Gov. Whitmer To Protesters: 'Stay Home. You Can Call Me A Bitch' There.

If you must get out, maintain six feet of social distancing, she warned. “So if the tip of your AK-47 can touch the tip of your buddy’s AK, back up,” she urged.

Besides, she pointed out, it’s “live free or die, not live free and die.”

“And please, wear face masks. But not a joker mask, and not a clown mask, and absolutely no masks that come with a hood,” she added.

Governors, said “Whitmer,” are “having a moment” just now, even though President Donald Trump calls her “that woman” from Michigan.

“I’m not offended,” she said. “‘That woman’ is also what Trump calls his wife.”

