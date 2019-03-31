Cicely Strong's Jeanine Pirro Gets Her Rocks Off Over Mueller Report On 'Weekend Update'

“Saturday Night Live’s” version of Jeanine Pirro, played by Cecily Strong, was so excited about the Mueller report that she got positively turned on.

“This Mueller report completely exonerated the president and therefore everybody on the Trump train. Woo woo!” Strong’s Pirro whooped on “Weekend Update.”

It’s “crystal clear!” she nearly screamed. “No collusion, no obstruction. The report concludes that the president is 35 years old and 175 pounds. He’s got the rugged good looks of Bradley Cooper and he smells like steak and complementary bathroom cologne. And he’s a USDA-certified sex machine who can wax that ass from dusk until dawn.”

When host Colin Jost mentioned that Donald Trump might “completely close the border with Mexico,” a completely overcome Pirro fell off her chair. Reappearing, she explained: “Oh, I just get so damn excited about Trump unleashed. Whoa mama!”