Cecily Strong's Shrill, Drunken Jeanine Pirro Swamps 'Weekend Update'

“Donald Trump is a class act,” she told Jost. “He is the Michael Jordan of presidents and the Wesley Snipes of taxes. He’s a wiz in the boardroom and sometimes whizzes a little in the bedroom.”

Asked if she had been drinking she responded: “Colin, I haven’t been drinking. I currently am drinking” — and pulled out the martini glass. In her drinking game, “Pirro” takes a swig each time Trump “ignores a congressional subpoena.” And “let me tell you, mama” was getting pretty sloshed, Strong slurred.

Every bit of bad news about Trump Jost brought up — like the fact that Robert Mueller could still testify about his report — brought a booze shower for Jost.

The “I” word nearly drove “Pirro” over the edge. “Impeachment would be crazy,” she shouted. “That is the last resort of the loopy, loco left who hate this president and his thick, mac daddy energy.”

Jost responded: “What are you talking about?”