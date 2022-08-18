Police: Couple Caught Having Sex Atop Famed Giant Wheel At Cedar Point Amusement Park

The Giant Wheel at Cedar Point Cedar Point

Two people were arrested at the Cedar Point amusement park in Ohio on Sunday after police say they were caught having sex in a very public place: the 145-foot-high Giant Wheel.

And some of the witnesses were children.

The Sandusky police said David Davis and Heather Johnston, both 32, first denied doing the deed on the Ferris wheel, claiming that Johnston dropped her cigarettes and Davis helped her get them.

However, several witnesses ― including juveniles ― told police they saw everything and that the couple not only knew others were watching, but laughed about it.

One of the kids “was very shaken up about what she witnessed,” officer Nicole Bogard wrote in her report, adding: “She told me that this was very traumatizing for her.”

Police said the couple eventually admitted it, and both were arrested and charged with public indecency.

The Giant Wheel opened in 1972, and Cedar Point promises that riders will be “awed by the sights and sounds that only this vantage point can provide.”

