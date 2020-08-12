CeeLo Apologizes To Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, And Nicki Minaj For Remarks

CeeLo Green is apologizing to Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Nicki Minaj after making contentious remarks about his fellow rappers in a recent interview.

The 45-year-old shared a statement on Instagram to address the “misunderstanding with a quote taken from an interview” he did earlier this week.

“I’m an advocate of artistic freedom and expression as well as a fan of Nicki, Cardi, and Meagan [SIC],” he wrote, going on to say he would “never disrespect them by any means.”

“I wholeheartedly apologize to each of them for the inconvenience they have been caused due to a snippet of my interview being used as a headline, and in turn creating controversy and disconnect between me and these ladies as well as their fans.”