18 Celeb Couples Who Look A Lot Alike

They say you can’t love someone else until you love yourself first ― but these celebs have taken that saying to whole different level.
Below, we’ve gathered up famous couples who bear more than a passing resemblance to each other. (Our only other criteria, besides physical similarities? The celebrities had to still be an item. Otherwise, you know we would have included Brad Pitt and basically every single one of his exes.)
1
Courteney Cox and Johnny McDaid
Christopher Polk via Getty Images
2
Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
David Livingston via Getty Images
3
Seth Meyers and Alexi Ashe
Rob Kim via Getty Images
4
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren
Jason Merritt/TERM via Getty Images
5
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef
Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
6
Steph and Ayesha Curry
Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images
7
Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter
David M. Benett via Getty Images
8
9
Vincent Kartheiser and Alexis Bledel
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
10
Cynthia Nixon and Christine Mariononi
Stephen Shugerman via Getty Images
11
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
12
Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak
Valerie Macon via Getty Images
13
Pauletta and Denzel Washington
Michael Caulfield via Getty Images
14
Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
15
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Mike Coppola via Getty Images
16
Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
17
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
18
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images