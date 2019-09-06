The Poofiest, Floofiest, Most Outrageous Gowns At The Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival comes to an end this weekend, squelching many a celebrity’s opportunity to walk the red carpet in as much fabric as humanly possible.
Stars descended upon the floating city for the yearly festival, which began Aug. 28, wearing gowns they couldn’t have possibly fit in their carry-ons. There was tulle! There were feathers! There was Meryl Streep in a funky Givenchy outfit!
Timothée Chalamet won our vote for best-dressed of the week in the silver suit of our dreams, but the ladies below certainly get an A for effort. And a P for poof.
Check out the most outrageously dressed celebrities of the week below.
Min Pechaya in Etro
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Zazie Beetz
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Hofit Golan in Gaby Charbachy
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Mariana Di Girolamo in Alberta Ferretti
Theo Wargo via Getty Images
Nima Benati in Belfiori Couture
Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis via Getty Images
Meryl Streep in Givenchy
Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
Penélope Cruz in Ralph & Russo and Swarovski
Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
Sienna Miller in Gucci
Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images
Sylvia Hoeks in Alberta Ferretti
Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images
Delia Duran in Demas
Vittorio Zunino Celotto via Getty Images
Elisabetta Gregoraci in Mario Dice
Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Patrizia Bonetti in Lascari
Tristan Fewings via Getty Images
Elisa Taviti in Peter Langner
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images
Laura Comolli in Yolancris
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis via Getty Images