18 Celebs You May Not Know Have Famous Siblings

Half of the internet was shocked to learn during Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards broadcast that actor Jonah Hill has an equally famous sister: “Booksmart” star Beanie Feldstein.

Though they go by different surnames ― Hill swapped his middle name as a stage name before hitting it big ― Hill is Feldstein’s proud older brother. (She’s 10 years younger, to be exact.)

While arriving for the Golden Globes — where she was nominated for her role in “Booksmart” — Feldstein shared how happy she was over her brother’s recent engagement, calling him “my best friend in the world” while talking to Us Weekly.