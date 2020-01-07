Relationships

18 Celebs You May Not Know Have Famous Siblings

Surprised about Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein being related? These other siblings may have tripped you up, too.

Half of the internet was shocked to learn during Sunday night’s Golden Globe Awards broadcast that actor Jonah Hill has an equally famous sister: “Booksmart” star Beanie Feldstein.

Though they go by different surnames ― Hill swapped his middle name as a stage name before hitting it big ― Hill is Feldstein’s proud older brother. (She’s 10 years younger, to be exact.)

While arriving for the Golden Globes — where she was nominated for her role in “Booksmart” — Feldstein shared how happy she was over her brother’s recent engagement, calling him “my best friend in the world” while talking to Us Weekly.

Of course, they’re not the only celebs who come from the same family. Below, 18 celebrities you might not have known have famous siblings.

Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill
Paul Archuleta via Getty Images
"Booksmart" actor Beanie Feldstein followed in her actor brother Jonah Hill's footsteps.
Liev and Pablo Schreiber
Al Pereira via Getty Images
"Ray Donovan" actor Liev Schreiber's half brother is Pablo Schreiber, who played George "Pornstache" Mendez on the Netflix original drama series "Orange Is the New Black."
Shirley MacLaine and Warren Beatty
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Screen legend Shirley MacLaine was born Shirley MacLean Beaty but dropped her surname and changed the spelling of MacLean before hitting it big. When MacLaine's little brother Warren broke into the entertainment industry, he also made a name tweak, changing the spelling of his surname to Beatty.
Rashida and Kidada Jones
Chris Weeks via Getty Images
"Parks and Recreation" star Rashida Jones's older sister is actress and model Kidada Jones. They're both daughters of Quincy Jones and "The Mod Squad" actress Peggy Lipton.
Rooney Mara and Kate Mara
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Actors Rooney Mara and Kate Mara are daughters of Kathleen McNulty and New York Giants executive Timothy Christopher Mara.
Nicole and Antonia Kidman
Vince Bucci via Getty Images
Nicole Kidman's younger sister Antonia is an Australian journalist and TV presenter.
Chris and Scott Evans
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
Chris Evans's little brother is actor Scott Evans, who's best known for playing police officer Oliver Fish on the ABC daytime soap opera "One Life to Live."
Julia and Eric Roberts
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Julia Roberts's brother is fellow actor Eric Roberts, whose daughter is actress Emma Roberts. Here, the siblings are pictured with their sister Lisa and actor Jon Voight.
Chelsea and Jonah Peretti
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Comedian Chelsea Peretti's brother is BuzzFeed CEO and founder Jonah Peretti.
Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen
Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images
Emilio Estevezand Charlie Sheen are brothers with different surnames. Both actors are the sons of actor Martin Sheen, whose birth name is Ramon Gerard Antonio Estevez. Charlie Sheen followed suit, changing his name from Carlos Estevez to Charlie Sheen. Emilio kept the family name.
Ralph and Joseph Fiennes
Getty Images
If you haven't connected the dots (the dots being the last name), British actors Ralph Fiennes ("The English Patient) and Joseph Fiennes ("The Handmaid's Tale") are brothers.
Jussie Smollett and Jurnee Smollett-Bell
Jason LaVeris via Getty Images
Jussie Smollett's sister is actor Jurnee Smollett-Bell, whom '90s kids will remember as Denise from "Full House."
Penelope and Monica Cruz
Fotonoticias via Getty Images
Penelope Cruz's younger sister, Monica, started her career as a dancer and model but currently has an acting role in a Spanish TV show.
Stephen Colbert and Elizabeth Colbert Busch
Getty Images
"Late Show" host Stephen Colbert's sister is economist and politician Elizabeth Colbert Busch, who was the Democratic Party nominee for the 2013 special election for South Carolina's 1st Congressional District. (She lost to Mark Sanford.)
Rick and Skip Bayless
Getty Images
"Top Chef Masters" winner and restaurateur Rick Bayless's older brother is sports journalist and television personality Skip Bayless.
Liam, Chris and Luke Hemsworth
Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images
Yes, you knew Chris and Liam Hemsworth were brothers, but did you know they had a third celebrity brother, Luke? The semi-secret oldest Hemsworth plays Ashley Stubbs in the HBO sci-fi series "Westworld."
Lily and Alfie Allen
Claire Greenway via Getty Images
British singer Lily Allen's brother is Alfie Allen, aka 'Game of Thrones'" Theon Greyjoy.
Jesse and Hallie Eisenberg
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
"Social Network" actor Jesse Eisenberg's little sister is Hallie Eisenberg, best known for portraying "The Pepsi Girl" in a series of Pepsi commercials in the '90s.
