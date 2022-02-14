All The Celebrities You Might've Missed At Super Bowl 2022

All the celebrities were in attendance as Super Bowl LVI started with a bang on Sunday.
Country singer Mickey Guyton kicked things off by belting out the national anthem at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, just before play started between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got things cooking by delivering a rousing performance to introduce the Rams and Bengals, as stars like Chris Tucker, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, LeBron James, Ellen DeGeneres, Justin and Hailey Bieber and more looked on.
Check out all of the star power below:
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso
Blue Ivy Carter
Rebel Wilson
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner
2 Chainz, Tyga, YG, Antonio Brown, Kanye and North West
Jhené Aiko
LeBron James
Chip and Joanna Gaines and Ellen DeGeneres
Kevin Hart
Jay Z and Blue Ivy Carter
Charlize Theron and Matt Damon
Mickey Guyton
Chris Tucker
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Zedd
Devin Booker
Roger Goodell
