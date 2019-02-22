CBD Lotion Helps Celebs Endure A Full Night In Heels On The Red Carpet

Handout via Getty Images

Aching feet, sore heels and blistered toes are just a few of the unfortunate symptoms of a night out in high heels. And despite what red carpet photos and glamorous Instagram posts might lead you to believe, celebs aren’t immune to any of them.

So some A-listers are reaching for cannabis ― specifically, lotion containing CBD, the nonpsychoactive ingredient in marijuana ― instead of insoles ahead of this year’s Academy Awards.

Research suggests CBD has pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory benefits, which explains why celebrities such as Busy Philipps and Mandy Moore apparently keep it in their beauty bags for long nights in tall heels. Philipps was even spotted dishing her high-heel hack to Kristen Bell the night of the Golden Globes. “Get that CBD cream on your feet!” she wrote on on Instagram. “Go have fun!!!!”



