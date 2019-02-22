CBD Lotion Helps Celebs Endure A Full Night In Heels On The Red Carpet

Aching feet, sore heels and blistered toes are just a few of the unfortunate symptoms of a night out in high heels. And despite what red carpet photos and glamorous Instagram posts might lead you to believe, celebs aren’t immune to any of them.
So some A-listers are reaching for cannabis ― specifically, lotion containing CBD, the nonpsychoactive ingredient in marijuana ― instead of insoles ahead of this year’s Academy Awards.
Research suggests CBD has pain-relieving and anti-inflammatory benefits, which explains why celebrities such as Busy Philipps and Mandy Moore apparently keep it in their beauty bags for long nights in tall heels. Philipps was even spotted dishing her high-heel hack to Kristen Bell the night of the Golden Globes. “Get that CBD cream on your feet!” she wrote on on Instagram. “Go have fun!!!!”
Celebrity-endorsed Lord Jones is the first and only CBD brand carried by Sephora. It has two products available on the Sephora website: the beloved High CBD Formula Body Lotion and the newly released High CBD Formula Body Oil.
People turn to CBD for all kinds of reasons, including for help sleeping better and dealing with headaches. From bath salts and gummies to pet treats and vape cartridges, there are so many cannabis-derived products out there right now. If you’re curious, we’ve rounded up some of the best CBD products of 2019, as well as a guide to CBD companies and retailers where you can buy the real deal.
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
Editors’ Note: There are contradictory laws at the federal and state levels about CBD’s legality. Additionally, many CBD products aren’t approved or tested by the Food and Drug Administration. If you’re worried, check the rules in your area to make sure everything’s OK before purchasing or proceeding.