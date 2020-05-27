BLACK VOICES

Public Figures Express Outrage And Demand Accountability After George Floyd Killing

George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man, died after an officer drove his knee into Floyd's neck for several minutes.

Several public figures expressed outrage on social media over the death of George Floyd, 46, an unarmed Black man who died in Minneapolis Monday after a police officer kneeled on Floyd’s neck while he was handcuffed.

Video of the incident showed Floyd shouting for his life from beneath a Minneapolis police officer before going limp. He died shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital, according to a statement released by Minneapolis Police. Four responding officers involved in the incident ― which officers claim was over a reported “forgery in progress” ― were fired, according to police chief Medaria Arradondo.

In the footage, Floyd is seen repeatedly telling the officer on top of him, “I cannot breathe.” Despite pleas from bystanders, the officer refuses to get up.

In chilling ways, Floyd’s death resembled that of Eric Garner, an unarmed Black man from Staten Island who pleaded ― essentially using the same words ― with an officer choking him during a 2014 arrest. For many, the two incidents demonstrate that the expanding library of viral videos capturing the death of Black individuals at the hands of police is rife with repetition.

After footage of Floyd’s killing went viral, several public figures expressed outrage over his death and called for justice. 

 Former NBA player Stephen Jackson (who knew George Floyd personally)

 

Ava DuVernay 

Rev. Dr. William Barber

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

John Boyega

LeBron James

Jeffrey Wright

Missy Elliott

Lisa Leslie

Viola Davis

Chuck D

RELATED...

Associate Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Police Brutality Minneapolis George Floyd
CONVERSATIONS