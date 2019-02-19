Celebrities, Fashion World Mourn Karl Lagerfeld's Death During Fashion Week

The fashion world is collectively wearing sunglasses, both in tribute and to cover their tears: Karl Lagerfeld, the shade-wearing couturier at Chanel, has died.
Lagerfeld, 85, was confirmed to have died Tuesday morning after 50 years as a fixture in the fashion industry. He was known for always appearing in high starched collars and sunglasses with his white hair tied back in a ponytail.
Since the announcement of his death, celebrities and icons of the fashion world have been coming out in droves to remember the man who helped launch the careers of supermodels like Claudia Schiffer, Ines de La Fressange and Stella Tennant.
Here’s how people are remembering Lagerfeld: