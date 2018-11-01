Getty

Turtlenecks are the most versatile piece you can have in your wardrobe. Yeah, we said it.

If you disagree (and lots of people do), just hear us out. Turtlenecks, the high-neck tops beloved by the beatniks, poets and jazz musicians of the 1950s, are the perfect cold weather closet staple. They can be chunky or thin, bulky and loose or tight-fitted. Not only do they look great on their own, paired with some simple blue jeans, sleek trousers or a skirt, they can also make great layering pieces. Got a spaghetti strap dress you’re not quite ready to store away for the winter? Add a fitted turtleneck underneath and you’ve got a whole new outfit. Same goes for jumpsuits and even button up shirts that aren’t quite warm enough to wear on their own when the temperature drops.

To put it plainly, turtlenecks wrap your neck in a warm, cozy embrace in a way a simple scarf just never can.

And despite what you might think, turtlenecks are both cool ― as proven by plenty of famous men and women ― and sexy. As Troy Patterson once wrote in The New York Times, when a woman wears one, there’s “a certain sophistication in the overwhelming rejection of décolletage; this sweater [says] that her eyes are up here.”

If all that isn’t enough to convince you that turtlenecks are the best, perhaps the photos below of an array of celebrities wearing them through the years will do the trick: