Celebrities Get Bonkers Texts From Their Moms Too On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'

A host of famous faces read strange texts they’ve received from their moms on Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Host Jimmy Kimmel said the segment, aired ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, had been months in the making as his team began asking his celebrity guests to record the messages long before the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

But it was well worth the wait as Gwyneth Paltrow, Will Arnett, Lakeith Stanfield, Elle Fanning, January Jones, Ben Schwartz, Don Lemon, Emily Blunt, Renée Zellweger and Aidy Bryant appeared to show how their moms still treat them just the same, despite their star status.

