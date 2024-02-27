11 Celebs Whose Rich Parents Either Cut Them Off Or Wrote Them Out Of The Will

In Hollywood, nepo babies generally benefit from their parents’ wealth as well as their industry connections and influence. However, that’s not always the case.
Here are 11 celebs who were (or will be) cut off financially by their rich parents:
Dakota Johnson's dad, Don Johnson, cut her off when she decided to pursue acting over going to college. She "definitely had moments where [she] couldn’t afford groceries and things like that."
In 2007, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, who's the daughter of Robert Kardashian Sr. and Kris Jenner, told Inside Edition, "I was cut off when I graduated college."
In the same interview, her sister, Kim Kardashian, told Inside Edition, "I just think that it’s actually probably harder we did grow up with this privileged life, but knowing that at a certain age we’re gonna be cut off and we can’t ask our parents for anything."
In 2021, Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that, after he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as working royals in January 2020, "My family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us. I’ve got what my mum [Princess Diana] left me, and without that, we would not have been able to do this."
In 2016, Gwyneth Paltrow told HARDtalk, "[My dad, Bruce Paltrow] said, 'You are completely on your own.' So he never gave me anything. I never had any supplementation, he never helped me with my rent, I never had a trust fund. So the idea that I am spoiled or that I didn’t work for what I have, that’s just not accurate. But I can see how somebody might have that perception."
When his father, Kirk Douglas, died in 2020, Michael Douglas reportedly received no inheritance because Kirk left his estimated $61 million fortune to charity.
Just a few months prior to his death in 2010, Jamie Lee Curtis's father, Tony Curtis, reportedly cut her and her four siblings out of his will. In court filings, her sister, Kelly Curtis, alleged that the decision was "a result of duress, menace, fraud or undue influence by Jill Curtis [his sixth wife, who was nearly five decades younger than him] and/or others."
Though her father, Aaron Spelling, was worth a reported $500 million at the time of his death in 2006, Tori Spelling only inherited $800,000, which is a lot of money, but a mere 0.16% of his fortune.
Presenter/influencer Tilly Ramsay and podcaster/influencer HollyAnna Ramsay are the daughters of Gordon Ramsay, who plans to not leave any inheritance to his five children so they won't be "spoiled."
Prior to the death of their mother, Joan Crawford, in 1977, both Christina Crawford and her brother Christopher were written out of her will. At the time, she reportedly said it was "for reasons which are well known to them."
And finally, Sachi Parker, the daughter of Shirley MacLaine, said that, when she finished secondary school at 17, her parents unexpectedly cut her off. As a result, she wasn't able to afford college.