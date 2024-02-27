11 Celebs Whose Rich Parents Either Cut Them Off Or Wrote Them Out Of The Will

In the same interview, her sister, Kim Kardashian, told Inside Edition, "I just think that it’s actually probably harder we did grow up with this privileged life, but knowing that at a certain age we’re gonna be cut off and we can’t ask our parents for anything."

She continued, "Already having that lifestyle growing up, we wanna maintain that. So it’s probably even harder for us, because a lot of people are doing nothing. And we were taught at a very young age that we’re gonna have to work, and we’re gonna have to fend for ourselves — and whatever lifestyle we want, we have to make that on our own. We’ve all worked since we were about 16 years old."