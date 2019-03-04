Celebrities React To Luke Perry's Death With Loving Tributes

Tributes to Luke Perry came pouring in on social media after the news broke that the former teen heartthrob died on Monday morning at age 52.
The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum suffered a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks, California, home just days before his death. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital.
A representative for Perry confirmed that the actor died surrounded by loved ones, including his two children.
The day before Perry’s death, his “90210” co-star Shannen Doherty became emotional discussing his medical situation.
“I can’t talk about it here ’cause I will literally start crying, but I love him and he knows I love him. It’s Luke, and he’s my Dylan,” Doherty told “Entertainment Tonight,” referring to Perry’s character on the teen soap.
“90210” co-star Ian Ziering was the first cast member to address Perry’s death publicly.
“I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years,” Ziering wrote alongside a photo of the two embracing. “May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.”
Perry’s “Riverdale” family also expressed their condolences. Molly Ringwald, who played the late actor’s estranged wife on the CW series, wrote a touching message on Twitter.
The executive producers of “Riverdale” released a statement describing Perry as an “incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.” Production on the show, which is currently filming its third season, has been shut down for the day.
Read emotional posts from other celebrities, co-stars and fans below.