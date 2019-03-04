Celebrities React To Luke Perry's Death With Loving Tributes

Tributes to Luke Perry came pouring in on social media after the news broke that the former teen heartthrob died on Monday morning at age 52.

The “Beverly Hills, 90210” alum suffered a massive stroke at his Sherman Oaks, California, home just days before his death. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital.

A representative for Perry confirmed that the actor died surrounded by loved ones, including his two children.

The day before Perry’s death, his “90210” co-star Shannen Doherty became emotional discussing his medical situation.

“I can’t talk about it here ’cause I will literally start crying, but I love him and he knows I love him. It’s Luke, and he’s my Dylan,” Doherty told “Entertainment Tonight,” referring to Perry’s character on the teen soap.

“90210” co-star Ian Ziering was the first cast member to address Perry’s death publicly.

“I will forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared over the last thirty years,” Ziering wrote alongside a photo of the two embracing. “May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to to you, he deserves it.”

Perry’s “Riverdale” family also expressed their condolences. Molly Ringwald, who played the late actor’s estranged wife on the CW series, wrote a touching message on Twitter.

My heart is broken. I will miss you so much Luke Perry. Sending all my love to your family. ❤️ #LukePerry — Molly Ringwald (@MollyRingwald) March 4, 2019

The executive producers of “Riverdale” released a statement describing Perry as an “incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all.” Production on the show, which is currently filming its third season, has been shut down for the day﻿.

Statement from “Riverdale” executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater; Warner Bros. Television; and The CW on the passing of Luke Perry: pic.twitter.com/838HePDiqI — Brendon Geoffrion (@tv_brendon) March 4, 2019

Read emotional posts from other celebrities, co-stars and fans below.

Luke Perry was my 1st crush. Eh, more like obsession (I wore pins w his face on them to school 🙊) I used to dream of making it to LA just to meet him. I never got to, but I've always heard he was a really great person. 😔 Praying for his family & kids.... Rest in love ❤️❤️❤️❤️🌥 — Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) March 4, 2019

L.P.



you

made every

situation better,

my man.



your

elegance

your wit

your charm

and

your giant heart,

inspired and

enchanted so many

of us,

on countless

occasions,

with brilliant aplomb.



R.I.P good sir.



i am

truly honored

to have known you

all of these years.



©️



❤️ — Charlie Sheen (@charliesheen) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was a great actor and truly one of a kind. Watching him on 90210 was one of the reasons why I wanted to move to LA. Thinking of his family and friends on and off the set. Rest in peace. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) March 4, 2019

The first time I met Luke Perry we talked about what kind of movie we wanted “Buffy” to be. I asked if he’d ever seen “Near Dark” and he gave me a look of HOW DARE YOU SIR and I knew we’d get along. Funny, committed, and always gracious. He shouldn’t be gone. — Joss Whedon (@joss) March 4, 2019

Dylan. 💔💔💔 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) March 4, 2019

Rest In Peace, kind Sir. Thank you for being everything I imagined you’d be that one time our paths crossed in NYC. You were loved by me and countless others. #RIPLukePerry — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) March 4, 2019

I’m stunned.



Such a lovely guy. With a wonderful sense of humor about fame and the pitfalls of Showbiz. This is just awful. #RIPLukePerry https://t.co/MtIviZC8uv — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) March 4, 2019

This is so so sad. Luke Perry has died at the age of 52 after suffering a massive stroke. He was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiancé Wendy, his ex-wife, and his family and friends. Thinking of them all today.💔 #LukePerry pic.twitter.com/1vbzN6Xvst — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) March 4, 2019

Crushed. Luke Perry was truly a great guy. Warm, kind, generous and hard working. We met very young, I witnessed the grace with which he became a pop icon & parent. He’s been an awesome example of how to stay decent in a swirl of crazy. Love to his family❤️ https://t.co/bGlTX8mNbB — Seth Green (@SethGreen) March 4, 2019

When I was lucky enough to work with Luke Perry I told him about the pillow of his face I used to sleep with and he yelled "You are such a weirdo!" at me and it was the best. Sending love to his friends and family. — Leslie Grossman (@MissLeslieG) March 4, 2019

Luke Perry was my first real crush. I wrote him fan letters. I had posters of him. He was IT. He was my teenage dream. His passing at the age of 52 is truly devastating. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) March 4, 2019

The living world is a little bit less special today. Heaven has gained a great soul. Always genuine and caring.

Loving father, and a friend you knew you were blessed to have. I will miss you Luke. ❤️ — patrick warburton (@paddywarbucks) March 4, 2019

RIP Luke Perry. In high school we all wanted to be as cool as you. — Bryan Greenberg (@bryangreenberg) March 4, 2019

I'm so sad about Luke Perry he was such a kind person. Enthusiastic and encouraging to everyone around him. <3 #RIP — Felicia Day (@feliciaday) March 4, 2019