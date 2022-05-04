Celebrities Voice Outrage Over Threat To Abortion Rights: 'Show Up. Be Loud'

Celebrities took to social media en masse to protest the imminent threat to abortion rights in the U.S. following the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft majority opinion in favor of overturning Roe v. Wade.
The draft opinion, published by Politico Monday, indicated the court was poised to overturn the landmark abortion rights decision, which would likely result in bans on the procedure in more than 26 states and could pave the way for Republicans to outlaw abortion nationwide. However, the current version of the opinion is a draft, and justices may still change their votes.
Pro-choice and anti-abortion groups are already scrambling to respond to the development. In Hollywood, the condemnation was swift.
“Show up. Be loud. The person who risked everything to leak that document did so with the knowledge that IT IS NOT YET DONE,” wrote actor Busy Philipps, a vocal abortion access advocate. She said the move had “NOTHING to do with BABIES and EVERYTHING to do with white supremacy and power hungry politicians attempting to keep systems of oppression in place” and urged people to attend protests.
Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers revealed on social media that she’d had an abortion last fall and encouraged followers to donate to pro-choice advocacy groups and reproductive health organizations across the U.S.
Comedian Amy Schumer slammed Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a prominent Republican supporter of abortion rights who was the deciding vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Schumer said she would be attending a Planned Parenthood protest in New York City on Tuesday at Foley Square.
“Give us our dignity or we will take it. This is why we fight. See you out there ladies,” she wrote.
Other celebrities to comment on the draft opinion included actors Olivia Munn, Mia Farrow, Bette Midler, Elizabeth Banks, Susan Sarandon, Jameela Jamil, George Takei, Rosanna Arquette, Ashley Nicole Black and Mark Ruffalo; author Jodi Picoult and filmmaker Lena Dunham: