Celebrities Voice Outrage Over Threat To Abortion Rights: 'Show Up. Be Loud'

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers revealed on social media that she’d had an abortion last fall and encouraged followers to donate to pro-choice advocacy groups and reproductive health organizations across the U.S.

Comedian Amy Schumer slammed Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a prominent Republican supporter of abortion rights who was the deciding vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. Schumer said she would be attending a Planned Parenthood protest in New York City on Tuesday at Foley Square.

“Give us our dignity or we will take it. This is why we fight. See you out there ladies,” she wrote.