Celebrities Pay Tribute To Treat Williams After Actor's Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Fellow actors and friends are paying tribute to “Everwood” star Treat Williams, who died Monday after a motorcycle accident. The Hollywood veteran was reportedly thrown off his bike in Vermont when a truck turned in front of him around 5 p.m. He was 71.

“Treat Williams and I got our start together in NYC appearing in 2 Broadway shows, ‘Grease’ and ‘Over Here’,” John Travolta wrote Tuesday in an Instagram story. “I’m so sorry Treat. My thoughts are with you and your family. You will be missed. Love, John.”

Williams spent three years as an understudy to the lead for Broadway’s “Grease,” where he met Travolta. He went on to star in the movie adaptation of “Hair,” which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, and the acclaimed 1981 crime drama “Prince of the City.”

“He was a great movie dad and an even better human being,” Vanessa Hudgens, who played Williams’ daughter in “Second Act” (2018), wrote in an Instagram story. “Treat Williams was a fantastic actor, a joy to be around, and the kindest soul. He will be missed.”

Williams had more than 120 professional acting credits to his name when he died. Lars Niki via Getty Images

The Hallmark Channel, whose series “Chesapeake Shores” starred Williams, told ET in a statement Tuesday that he was “a beloved member of our family” and will be remembered “for the joy he brought to our screens, and the legacy he leaves behind.”

Williams had more than 120 acting credits under his belt, including his debut film “Deadly Hero” (1975) and Steven Spielberg’s “1941” (1979). An actor who never deemed a part too small, he starred in dozens of series and TV movies.

The Connecticut native, who shared a son and daughter with wife Pam Van Sant, even wrote a children’s book in 2010 titled “Air Show!”

The actor was nominated throughout his decadeslong career for Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globes and a Primetime Emmy Award. His most lasting legacy, however, appears best represented by the glowing memories shared with his fellow actors.

Treat Williams was a passionate, adventurous, creative man. In a short period of time, he quickly befriended me & his adventurous spirit was infectious. We worked on just 1 film together but occasionally connected over the years. Kind and generous with advice and support. RIP pic.twitter.com/jjZN8VcLR8 — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) June 13, 2023

Ahhhhhh mannnnn! I jus devastated! This is breaking my heart. Treat Williams rest in peace. One of the truly nicest guys I’ve ever met! My prayers go out to Treat’s family…what a loss. So, so so sad 🙏🏾🕊️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/xVk4ik5xyG — David Alan Grier AKA #LeonMusk (@davidalangrier) June 13, 2023

Very saddened by the news of Treat Williams’ passing. Though I never worked with him, we had the opportunity to hang out a few times. What a lovely, kind and generous soul. His warmth and grace apparent in addition to his immense talent. #RIPTreatWilliams https://t.co/uaZMSeI8PQ — Lou Diamond Phillips (@LouDPhillips) June 13, 2023

Treat’s passing is a great lost to the acting community. Our prayers are with his loved ones. RIP #treatwilliams #rip #restinpeace pic.twitter.com/r2ARG5X0D9 — Malcolm McDowell (@McDowellMalc) June 13, 2023

Terribly sad to hear #TreatWilliams died today , on the road. Treat was about the nicest , most likeable guy you could imagine. How awful this is . pic.twitter.com/J2FJDzZ1Sa — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) June 13, 2023