Asian American celebrities led the condemnation of anti-Asian rhetoric following the killing of eight people at massage spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday.
Six women of Asian descent were shot dead in three attacks. A 21-year-old man has been arrested over the murders.
Olivia Munn, George Takei, Jeremy Lin, Lulu Wang, Simu Liu, Jimmy Wong, Eugene Lee Yang and others called out hate speech directed at Asian Americans ― which has soared during the coronavirus pandemic ― and ex-President Donald Trump’s use of racial slurs to describe COVID-19.
“Star Trek” actor Takei urged GOP leaders to “stop fanning violence with anti-Asian rhetoric.”
Padma Lakshmi noted how ex-President Donald Trump had during an interview on Fox News earlier in the evening “refereed to COVID using the racist slur ‘China virus.’”
“While he continues to spread hatred against Asian Americans, people this shooter are listening,” added the “Top Chef” host:
“The violent attacks and murders against Asians are still happening,” wrote actor Olivia Munn. “Please help us. We need help to be safe in our country.”
Basketball star Jeremy Lin described the killings as “sooo heartbreaking.”
“We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change,” he added. “We cannot lose hope!!”