Asian American celebrities led the condemnation of anti-Asian rhetoric following the killing of eight people at massage spas in the Atlanta area on Tuesday.

Six women of Asian descent were shot dead in three attacks. A 21-year-old man has been arrested over the murders.

Olivia Munn, George Takei, Jeremy Lin, Lulu Wang, Simu Liu, Jimmy Wong, Eugene Lee Yang and others called out hate speech directed at Asian Americans ― which has soared during the coronavirus pandemic ― and ex-President Donald Trump’s use of racial slurs to describe COVID-19.

“Star Trek” actor Takei urged GOP leaders to “stop fanning violence with anti-Asian rhetoric.”

Call a hate crime what it is.



And GOP leaders, stop fanning violence with anti-Asian rhetoric.



You should be ashamed at what you have unleashed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2021

Three days ago, the leader of the House GOP called it the “China Virus” again.



Words have consequences, especially those from our leaders.



Reporters: Ask politicians who trade in racism if they feel responsible or remorseful for violence committed in the wake of their words. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 17, 2021

Padma Lakshmi noted how ex-President Donald Trump had during an interview on Fox News earlier in the evening “refereed to COVID using the racist slur ‘China virus.’”

“While he continues to spread hatred against Asian Americans, people this shooter are listening,” added the “Top Chef” host:

This is deeply, deeply sad.



Trump on Fox *tonight* referred to COVID using the racist slur "China virus."



He previously called it the "Kung Flu."



While he continues to spread hatred against Asian Americans, people like this shooter are listening.https://t.co/bBAkzQl3R1 — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 17, 2021

“The violent attacks and murders against Asians are still happening,” wrote actor Olivia Munn. “Please help us. We need help to be safe in our country.”

The violent attacks and murders against Asians are still happening.

Please help us.

We need help to be safe in our country.#StopAsianHate. Please. pic.twitter.com/NJ3knm1hlo — o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) March 17, 2021

Basketball star Jeremy Lin described the killings as “sooo heartbreaking.”

“We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change,” he added. “We cannot lose hope!!”

This is sooo heartbreaking...praying for our world. To my Asian American family, please take time to grieve but know youre loved, seen and IMPORTANT. We have to keep standing up, speaking out, rallying together and fighting for change. We cannot lose hope!! ❤️#StopAsianHate #NOW https://t.co/Xm4ojbJALw — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) March 17, 2021

Feeling overwhelming grief at the senseless murder of 8 people in Atlanta. Still much we don't know, but it's clear to me that the shooter specifically targeted Asian women.



Praying for the victims' families, and for my Asian sisters. Action to follow.https://t.co/DjMcG0sBbv — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) March 17, 2021

I know these women. The ones working themselves to the bone to send their kids to school, to send money back home. In too much pain to know what else to say so I’ll just leave this here. https://t.co/Dz7wKkbADy — Lulu Wang (@thumbelulu) March 17, 2021

Asians. Your hurt and rage and perspective are worth expressing. Every single word. SAY it. SEND it. SCREAM it. FUCK the scapegoating. FUCK misogyny and white supremacy. FUCK the endangerment of our most vulnerable. And fuck you if you think we're going to take it. #StopAsianHate — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) March 17, 2021

After 9/11, Sikhs were targeted and murdered because of their skin color and garb.



After COVID-19, Asians are murdered and targeted because of their skin color and look.



When the uneducated and uninformed need a target for their misplaced anger, they will find it without fail. — Jimmy Wong (@jfwong) March 17, 2021

The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year. We have to #StopAsianHate, enough is enough! — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 17, 2021

My heart goes out to the families and communities of the eight people murdered at metro-Atlanta spas. I am deeply saddened that we live in a nation and world permeated by hate and violence. I stand with Asian members of our World House, who are a part of our global human family. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) March 17, 2021

My condolences goes out to the families of all the victims and the entire Asian community tonight on what transpired in Atlanta at the Aromatherapy Spa. Coward a** young man!! Just senseless and tragic!! 🙏🏾❤️👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 17, 2021

This is unbelievably horrific and a direct result of the last administration’s calculated, racist, xenophobic spin on the pandemic. And we’ll see Tr*mp’s body count continue rise because words matter. There’s so much undo but I won’t stop until it’s undone. #StopAsianHate https://t.co/pMk7hUVwgh — Natasha Rothwell (@natasharothwell) March 17, 2021

This escalation of attacks on Asian Americans is horrifying. STOP IT. Stop this sickness America. Stop this brutality. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) March 17, 2021