Here’s a new take on the celebrity singalong. Comics and actors united ― remotely, of course ― to sing “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Eat It,” his parody of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.”

“Truly there’s no problem that can’t be overcome when you get a bunch of celebrities together to sing something,” Yankovic cracked on Twitter.

Actors Bob Odenkirk and David Cross brought the group together on Wednesday for their “Mr. Show” reunion called “Mr. Show Zoomtacular Annual Business Call Event for Charity.” Other participants included: Bryan Cranston, Sarah Silverman, Patton Oswalt, Fred Armisen, Heidi Gardner, Jack Black, Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, Michael Mando and former Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.).

While the “Mr. Show” event was held to raise money for the anti-poverty group LIFT, the video ends with an appeal for people to contribute to any great charity after checking the ratings on Charity Navigator.

The video was titled “We’re All In This Together,” a not-so-subtle jab at the much-maligned celeb-filled “Imagine” singalong held at the start of the shutdowns.