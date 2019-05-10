Kourtney Kardashian Reads Texts From Mom Kris Jenner, Must Now Make Amends

Kourtney Kardashian may have some making up to do with mom Kris Jenner on Mother’s Day this Sunday.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, celebrities were asked to read the strangest text messages they’ve received from their mothers.

“Stranger Things” star David Harbour revealed how his mom just wanted him to score her freebies, while pop star Katy Perry’s mother offered extensive relationship advice to her daughter.

Kiernan Shipka, Regina Hall, Billie Eilish, Jimmy O. Yang, Josh Groban, Pink and Rob Delaney also chimed in with amusing parental texts.

But reality TV star Kardashian, however, read out a series of run-of-the-mill messages from Jenner — which she apparently ignored for days.