Celebrities Penalized For Wasting Water In California Drought

The likes of Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Dwyane Wade and Sylvester Stalone have run afoul of California water usage restrictions as the state continues to struggle with a three-year drought.

The Las Virgenes Municipal Water District issued “notices of exceedance” to over 2,000 customers, including celebrities, for exceeding their monthly water budgets by 150% at least four times since a drought emergency was declared last year, according to the Los Angeles Times.

District spokesperson Mike McNutt told NBC News he would like to see the celebrities using their platforms to advocate for water conservation.

“What I want them to do is work with me, work with my district, in order to put out public service announcements and educate the community on how dire this drought is,” McNutt said. “I want those celebrities to lead by example, then use that knowledge for themselves.”

The water district adopted a “Stage 3 — Water Shortage Emergency” late last year. Penalties include an additional charge of up to $10 per water unit, based on how many times customers exceed their water budgets. Those who receive a third or subsequent penalty will have to install a flow restriction device.

The restrictor, McNutt explained, dramatically reduces water pressure, turning showers into a dribble and rendering outdoor irrigation systems non-functional.

“And 70% of water consumption usually goes towards outdoor irrigation systems,” he noted.

NBA star Wade’s $18 million property exceeded its water allotment in June by more than 1,400%, or 90,000 gallons, according to the LA Times. A month earlier, the property exceeded its budget by 489,000 gallons — more than any other customer.

Wade and his wife said they intend to reduce their water waste, improving their pool system and installing synthetic grass.

“We have been doing everything we can to rectify the situation and will continue to go to extensive lengths to resolve the issue,” the couple told the LA Times in a statement.

Stalone’s lawyer told the newspaper that his client’s property has hundreds of “mature trees” that need watering to avoid endangering his or his neighbors’ properties.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued a statewide emergency in October, urging Californias to “redouble our efforts to save water in every way possible.” The governor said residents should aim to cut their water consumption by 15%, a goal he originally set in July 2021 via executive order.