The coronavirus may have put the kibosh on huge pot parties for 4/20, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t fired about the hempy holiday.

On Monday, many celebrities lit up Twitter with pro-cannabis messages in honor of budding celebrations.

As a courtesy, we’ve weeded out some of the best...

I won’t be smokin’ but the rest of my fam sure will be tokin’ 💚Happy 4/20 y’all! 💨 pic.twitter.com/307pdyYE6l — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 20, 2020

Happy 4/20. Blaze one for the Nation...🔥🌲💨 pic.twitter.com/glI39tMbAE — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 20, 2020

HAPPY 420 JABRONIS — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) April 20, 2020

Celebrating ragga @stephenmarley day today #420 Irie birthday JAH pic.twitter.com/UoERb42sb5 — Ziggy Marley (@ziggymarley) April 20, 2020

Happy 420 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) April 20, 2020

On 4/20 I want to celebrate Cannabis it has helped many people during this outbreak deal with their anxiety. pic.twitter.com/OgpsAZycHn — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 20, 2020

Happy 420 💚 https://t.co/UGZ5ZlClXS — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) April 20, 2020

Happy 420! It's time to legalize marijuana and end the failed policy of prohibition that has led to mass incarceration and drug wars. #LegalizeIt #420day #420blazeit https://t.co/ZCfCS1jj0E — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) April 20, 2020

#420

Today, I wonder…. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) April 20, 2020