Below, we’ve rounded up 12 pairs of celebrity BFFs that you may not have known about.

Adam Levine and Jonah Hill

Noel Vasquez via Getty Images Adam Levine and Jonah Hill have been friends since they were kids.

Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine and “Superbad” actor Jonah Hill were friends long before either of them was famous. The two grew up together in Los Angeles.

“Our dads met in the principal’s office in junior high,” Hill told Howard Stern in 2014. “We were in carpool. We lived at each other’s houses.”

Ruby Rose and Ellen Page

“Orange Is the New Black” star Ruby Rose and “Umbrella Academy” star Ellen Page have the deep, loving friendship we all dream of.

Rose has called Page her “rock” and expressed gratitude for helping her navigate a career in Hollywood.

“When your best friend is the most talented, funny, beautiful, generous, humble human being it’s hard to not smile until it hurts,” Rose wrote in an Instagram birthday post dedicated to her BFF. “I am so proud of you and will always be grateful for everything you are and will always be to me.”

David Beckham and Snoop Dogg

Live 8 via Getty Images David Beckham and Snoop Dogg met while filming the rapper's reality show in 2007.

Soccer superstar David Beckham and rapper Snoop Dogg became friends while filming an episode of the reality show “Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood” in 2007. Since then, the two have stayed close — in fact, Beckham said that they still “talk all the time.” Apparently, they’ve bonded over music, too.

“Whenever I make a record, I give him a copy before it’s done,” the “Gin and Juice” singer said back in 2011. “He’s like a brother.”

Jack McBrayer and Alexander Skarsgård

Rachel Murray via Getty Images Besties Jack McBrayer and Alexander Skarsgård attended the SAG Awards together in 2018.

Turns out Jack McBrayer, best known for his role as Kenneth Parcell on “30 Rock,” and “Big Little Lies” actor Alexander Skarsgård are low-key besties. According to McBrayer, the two first met in New York but became close when they were neighbors in L.A.

They often ran into each other at various industry events and hit it off instantly.

“He is the sweetest guy in the world,” McBrayer said of his buddy.

Last year, Skarsgård brought McBrayer as his date to the SAG Awards, taking their bestie-dom to new heights.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire

Noel Vasquez via Getty Images Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio met as child actors working in Hollywood,

Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire’s longtime friendship began when they were both child actors going on auditions in Hollywood.

As DiCaprio tells it, he was driving home from school when he spotted Maguire filming something on the street and told his mom to pull over: “I literally jumped out of the car,” “The Revenant” actor told Esquire in 2014. “I was like, ‘Tobey! Tobey! Hey! Hey!’ And he was like, ‘Oh, yeah — I know you. You’re... that guy.’ But I just made him my pal. When I want someone to be my friend, I just make them my friend.”

DiCaprio and Maguire later co-starred in Baz Luhrmann’s 2013 film “The Great Gatsby.”

“We have a close friendship, and I definitely have an affection for Leo,” Maguire told People at the premiere.

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini

Lou Rocco via Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini first met through Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony.

J. Lo and Leah Remini recently co-starred in “Second Act,” but their friendship dates back to 2004, when Marc Anthony, Lopez’s now ex-husband, introduced them at the premiere of the movie “Man on Fire.”

“It was one of those instant chemistry things where you just feel like, ‘I love this person. I love being around this person. This person makes me laugh,’” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight in December. “She’s cool and we also have very similar upbringings. That’s why we work well together.”

Andy Cohen and John Mayer

“Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen and Grammy winner John Mayer are close friends — so close, in fact, that rumors have swirled that the two were romantically involved. But, as Cohen told CNN, they do love each other, but only as friends.

“Listen, we have a very sweet friendship, and we are together all the time,” Cohen said in June.

Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Over the years, Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow have often sung each other's praises in interviews.

Beyoncé and Gwyneth Paltrow have been publicly gushing about each other for a while now, and yet somehow we missed the memo that they’re best friends.

“B is wise beyond her years. She has taught me the value of speaking your mind. She is clear and honest and true to herself while being respectful,” Paltrow told Harper’s Bazaar in 2011. “She will be an incredible mother because she is so full of love and she knows who she is.”

Bey also showed the Goop founder some serious love in an interview for the U.K. edition of Bazaar, saying, “She pushes her boundaries all the time. You go to her house and she makes you feel like you never want to go home. She is what I strive to be one day.”

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran

Move over, Jennifer Aniston. Courteney Cox has added a new BFF into the mix, and it’s none other than singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran. In fact, the “Shape of You” singer even lived in Cox’s Malibu beach house while he was working on his album “x.”

“There was no rent, but I made the bed and cups of tea and things like that. If you’re staying at your friend’s house, you should treat it like your own,” he told The Sun.

Tom Hardy and Prince Harry

Eamonn M. McCormack via Getty Images Tom Hardy and his wife, Charlotte Riley, attended Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle.

Tom Hardy was among the famous faces at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding in May 2018. But when asked how he scored an invite, the “Venom” actor told Esquire that the nature of his friendship with the Duke of Sussex is “deeply private.”

Hardy did, however, tell the magazine in no uncertain terms that “Harry is a fucking legend.”

It’s not clear how the two first met, though Hardy is an ambassador for The Prince’s Trust, a charity founded by Harry’s father, Prince Charles.

Katy Perry and Allison Williams

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Allison Williams was Katy Perry's date to the Grammys in 2013.

Pop star Katy Perry and “Get Out” actress Allison Williams were first introduced through mutual friends years ago, and the two “just clicked.” In 2013, Williams attended the Grammys as the “Teenage Dream” singer’s date.

“She’s the hottest date,” Williams told Anderson Cooper. “She’s a friend of mine and she’s nominated, as she should be. I can’t wait to go. Obviously she’s awesome. She’s the best.”

In 2017, the two discovered they share some serious BFF telepathy when they both happened to dye their hair blond on the same day.

“We just couldn’t believe it,” Williams told PeopleStyle at the time. “We weirdly ended up going blonde on the same day. I was texting her, and I was like, ‘I’m going to be blonde next time I see you.’ And she was like, ‘Me too!’ It was hilarious.”

Justin Theroux and Jonathan Van Ness

“Leftovers” actor Justin Theroux is enjoying his burgeoning friendship with “Queer Eye” grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness. It all started with an Instagram DM in which Theroux invited Van Ness over for some quiche.

“I was with some friends, it was Easter, and I was just like, I’m just gonna DM them because I saw in [Jonathan’s] Stories that he was in New York,” Theroux told Jimmy Kimmel in July. “I was making a quiche. That’s how we celebrate. And I sent him a little [message] — I was like, hey, you probably won’t get this, this is Justin, but I’m making a quiche this Easter and if you want to come by.

Van Ness responded with a resounding, “OMG, yes,” and the rest, as they say, is history.

“Then it turned into kind of like a regular clutch hang out,” Theroux told “Entertainment Tonight.”

Two other members of the Fab Five, Tan France and Antoni Porowski, have also gotten to know Theroux.