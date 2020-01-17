For these celebrity brides, one wedding dress just wasn’t enough.

And with so many gorgeous gowns at their fingertips, who can blame them for doing a costume change (or two!) on the big day?

Below, check out 10 famous brides and the jaw-dropping looks they debuted for the ceremony and reception.

1. Chrissy Teigen

The “Lip Sync Battle” host wore three different Vera Wang gowns at her September 2013 wedding to John Legend in Italy’s Lake Como area. The first was a princess-like ballgown, the second an ivory mermaid dress and the third a bold crimson number.

“Every time I went in [to Vera Wang] for a fitting, I couldn’t stop getting one,” Teigen told E! News at the time. “It’s just too pretty.”

2. Hilary Duff

At her December 2019 backyard wedding to singer-songwriter Matthew Koma, the “Lizzie McGuire” star started the night in a structured Jenny Packham gown and finished it in a two-piece glittery gold ensemble.

3. Meghan Markle

When the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry in May 2018, she wore a silk gown designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, with three-quarter-length sleeves and an open bateau neckline. For the evening reception, she changed into a more relaxed high-neck Stella McCartney dress.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Meghan and Harry step out at their wedding reception.

4. Kate Upton

The “Sports Illustrated” model tied the knot with Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in November 2017 in Italy’s Tuscany region. The bride donned a Valentino ballgown with delicate lace sleeves for the ceremony. At the reception, she wore a sheer beaded dress with a high slit by Christy Rilling Studio that Upton herself helped design.

“I wanted a dress that I could have fun in, but that still brought the glamour,” Upton told Vogue of her second look.

5. Samira Wiley

When the “Orange Is The New Black” actor married screenwriter Lauren Morelli (they met on the set of the Netflix series) in Palm Springs, California, in March 2017, Wiley walked down the aisle in a voluminous two-piece Christian Siriano ballgown. For dinner and dancing, the “Handmaid’s Tale” star ditched the full skirt and slipped into something more fitted.

6. Hailey Bieber

The model sported three dresses when she married Justin Bieber (for the second time) at the Montage Palmetto Resort in Bluffton, South Carolina, in September 2019. The bride’s ceremony look was a form-fitting, off-the-shoulder Virgil Abloh design with a veil that read “Till Death Do Us Part” at the bottom. Later in the evening, she wore a custom Ralph & Russo dress with a high slit and also a custom Vera Wang number that she “danced the night away in,” according to her stylist, Maeve Reilly.

7. Serena Williams

In November 2017, the tennis champ said her “I do’s” with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in New Orleans. Williams exchanged vows in a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen ballgown that she accessorized with a cape. “I flew to London to meet with Sarah and ended up falling in love with the ball gown silhouette, which is completely the opposite of what I ever thought I would choose for myself,” Williams told Vogue at the time.

Next up was an intricately beaded and feathered Versace gown, followed by yet another Versace in a shorter, sassier cut that made it perfect for busting a move on the dance floor.

8. Whitney Port

The onetime cast member on MTV’s “The Hills” sported two looks at her November 2015 wedding to producer Tim Rosenman in Palm Springs. First up was a custom long-sleeved gown by Ashi Studio that Port helped design. It featured beaded embellishments and a high-low skirt. Later in the evening, the bride changed into a sleeveless feathered mini-dress.

9. Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge famously wore a long-sleeved Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown with a lace bodice for her April 2011 royal wedding to Prince William. Less recognizable but equally gorgeous was her second look of the day: a strapless satin gown, also designed by Sarah Burton, with a sweetheart neckline and a crystal waistband.

William West/AP Photo; JOHN STILLWELL/AFP via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge's two wedding looks.

10. Julianne Hough