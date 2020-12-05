49 Celebrity Christmas Gift Ideas That Will Be Perfect Under Your Tree

Considering we are dealing with a once-in-a-century pandemic, it’s understandable if you’re having trouble focusing on holiday shopping.

Don’t worry. Celebrities are here for you.

Yes, many stars of TV, film, music, sports and social media have their own branded products that might make perfect gifts for the fans on your list.

Our very extensive sampling, below, includes everything from celeb-branded booze to celeb-branded makeup and celeb-branded CBD.

Oh, and don’t forget the celeb-branded clitoral stimulator.

We promise you’ll appreciate these celebrity ideas more than, say, a video of a bunch of the famous singing “Imagine.”