Cardi B has alcoholic whipped cream, Ed Sheeran is selling hot sauce and almost every famous person has their own line of tequila or cannabis.
David Moye
Christmas shopping can be a chore if you have to do it all by yourself.

Luckily, you don’t have to do it alone ― thanks to your favorite celebrities.

Many stars of TV, film, sports and fashion have side hustles that can make for some cool Christmas gifts for fans and non-fans alike.

Who wouldn’t want to celebrate the holiday with Cardi B’s alcoholic whipped cream or Ed Sheeran’s hot sauce or Gwen Stefani’s beauty product line?

And, yes, it’s very possible your favorite celeb also has their own line of booze or cannabis, so you’re covered for New Year’s Eve as well.

Whipshots.com/
Cardi B. Boozy Whipped Cream
Cardi B. has gone from "W.A.P." to "whipped alcoholic toppings," thanks to a partnership with Whipshots.
Get it at Whipshots.com
Mananalu.com/
Jason Momoa Purified Water In Recyclable Bottle
Jason Momoa's new brand of purified water, Manalalu, comes in reusuable aluminum bottles to reduce the waste that comes from single-use plastic bottles.
Get it at Amazon.com
TinglyTeds.com
Ed Sheeran Hot Sauce
Ed Sheeran is warming up the winter holidays with Tingly Teds, his own brand of hot sauce.
Get it at TinglyTeds.com
CasaAzulSpirits.com/
Travis Kelce Canned Tequila Cocktails
Football player and Taylor Swift paramour Travis Kelce is getting spirited with a line of tequila soda cocktails.
Get it at CasaAzulSpirits.com
GxveBeauty.com/
Gwen Stefani Beauty Products
Gwen Stefani is sitting pretty these days with her own brand of beauty products.
Get it at GxveBeauty.com
DrGreenThumbsBrand.com/
B-Real Of Cypress Hill Cannabis Brand
B-Real, of the seminal rap group Cypress Hill, is selling his own brand of cannabis to help fans stay "Insane in the membrane."
Get it at DrGreenThumbsBrand.com
DrinkMoshine.com
Nelly Moonshine
These days, when rapper Nelly is feeling "Hot In Herre," he can cool off with his own brand of moonshine.
Get it at DrinkMoshine.com
TenToOneRum.com/
Ciara White And Dark Rum
Rum is not a black-and-white issue to singer Ciara, who sells her Ten to One brand of booze in both dark and light varieties.
Get it at TenToOneRum.com
FactoryEnt.com
Christopher Lloyd Flux Capacitor Replica
If you're going to get a Flux Capacitor replica for that special someone, shouldn't it be autographed by Christopher Lloyd, the man who played Doc Brown in "Back to the Future"?
Get it at FactoryEnt.com
Inkbox.com
Travis Barker Temporary Tattoos
Travis Barker is helping people add a little edge to their life with his brand of temporary tattoos.
Get it at Inkbox.com
Giadzy.com
Giada De Laurentiis Pasta
Giada De Laurentiis is helping people use their noodle with her line of pasta.
Get it at Giadzy.com
MissHaus.com/
Elizabeth Olsen Skin Care Products
Elizabeth Olsen is helping her fans keep their skin looking good with a line of facial serums.
Get it at MissHaus.com
GranCoramino.com/
Kevin Hart Tequila
Kevin Hart is sipping pretty these days with his own tequila brand.
Get it at GranCoramino.com
DrinkHolistic.com
Woody Harrelson Holistic Vodka
Woody Harrelson played a bartender on "Cheers," and now he's promoting his "holistic vodka."
Get it at DrinkHolistic.com
FraserAndThompsonWhiskey.com/
Michael Buble Whiskey
Michael Buble's latest project is promoting whiskey.
Get it at FraserAndThompson.com
OnceUponAFarmOrganics.com
Jennifer Garner Organic Snacks And Meals For Kids
Jennifer Garner has her own brand of organic snacks and meals for kids: Once Upon a Farm.
Get it at OnceUponAFarmOrganics.com
YummersPets.com/
Jonathan van Ness and Antoni Porowski From 'Queer Eye' Pet Food
"Queer Eye" stars Jonathan van Ness and Antoni Porowski now have their own brand of pet food: Yummers.
Get it at YummersPets.com
ShopSlainteWhiskey.com
Liev Shreiber Irish Whiskey
Actor Liev Shreiber is promoting the Slainte brand of Irish whiskey.
Get it at ShopSlainteWhiskey.com
JudyGarlandFragrance.com
Lorna Luft Judy Garland Fragrance
Actor/singer Lorna Luft is promoting a unisex fragrance inspired by her mother, film legend Judy Garland.
Get it at JudyGarlandFragrance.com
JBSkrub.com
Julie Bowen Kids Cleaning Products
"Modern Family" star Julie Bowen isn't kidding around these days. She has a company that makes cleaning products desigmed for kids.
Get it at JBSkrub.com
Toty.com
Sofia Vergara Suncare Beauty Products
Sofia Vergara's newest project is a line of makeup featuring sun protection.
Get it at Toty.com
MercerAndPrince.com/
A$AP Rocky Canadian Whisky
Rapper A$AP Rocky is celebrating the holidays by promoting Mercer and Prince Canadian whisky.
Get it at MercerAndPrince.com
ModernPrairie.com
Melissa Gilbert Green Prairie Dress
Former "Little House on the Prairie" star Melissa Gilbert is adding a modern twist to old-school fashion with a new brand appropriately called Modern Prairie.
Get it at ModernPrairie.com
DelolaLife.com/
Jennifer Lopez Cocktail Spritzes
Jennifer Lopez's latest project is a line of cocktail spritzes sold under the DeLolaLIfe brand.
Get it at DeLolaLife.com
Monroe Alvarez for DeSoi
Katy Perry Non-Alcoholic Apertifs
Katy Perry has a line of non-alcoholic apertifs marketed under the name "DeSoi."
Get it at DrinkDeSoi.com
Waterdrop.com
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Glass Water Bottle
Think things just taste better in glass? So does model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who is promoting a stylish glass water bottle.
Get it at Waterdrop.com
TravisMathew.com
Matt Ryan Travis Mathew Polo Shirt
When pro QB Matt Ryan isn't playing football, he enjoys polo, specifically this polo shirt from Travis Mathew.
Get it at TravisMathew.com
MoonOralBeauty.com/
Odell Beckham Jr. Oral Care Products
Odell Beckham Jr. is brushing up on his oral hygiene with his own brand of electric toothbrushes.
Get it at MoonOralBeauty.com
RoseVineCellars.com/
Ja Rule RoseVine Cellars
Ja Rule once ruled the charts, and now he's hoping to rule the vineyards with his wine label.
Get it at RoseVineCellars.com
whiskeyjypsi.com
Eric Church Whiskey
Country star Eric Church now has his own line of whiskey.
Get it at Whiskey JYPSI
ZAlexanderBrown.com/
Zac Brown Wines
Singer Zac Brown is celebrating his success with his wine label.
Get it at ZAlexanderBrown.com/
Rythm.com/
Mitchell Tenpenny Cannabis
Country singer Mitchell Tenpenny has hit the charts with songs like "Drunk Me" and "Alcohol You Later," but these days he's partnering with Rythm.com on his own brand of cannabis.
Get it at Rythm.com
UnchartedSupplyCo.com
Josh DuHamel Pro Survival Kit
Actor Josh DuHamel's latest project is promoting the Seventy2 Pro Survival System, a backpack kit that contains more than 60 professional-grade survival tools organized and ready to use at a moment’s notice. Because you never know.
Get it at UnchartedSupplyCo.com
GlassesUSA.com/
Marsai Martin Glasses Collection
"Black-ish" actress Marsai Martin is curating a line of glasses for GlassesUSA.com.
Get it at GlassesUSA.com
DrinkMushroomCoffee.com/
Fred Taylor Mushroom Coffee
Former pro football running back Fred Taylor is getting a buzz these days promoting a line of mushroom coffee.
Get it at DrinkMushroomCoffee.com
Alex Balyuk for Protalus.com
Tiki Barber Protalus Shoe Inserts
As a pro running back, Tiki Barber's feet were his livelihood. He's softening the steps with a line of shoe inserts.
Get it at Protalus.com
BlenderBites.com/
Julianne Hough Blender Bites
Dancer/actor Julianne Hough is making the smoothie-making process easier with BlenderBites.
Get it at BlenderBites.com
ProperIrishApple.com/
Conor MacGregor Apple Whiskey
UFC athlete/boxer Conor MacGregor has added an apple version to his Proper brand of whiskey.
Get it at ProperIrishApple.com
LiquidDeath.com/
Tom Segura Recycling Glory Hole
Comedian Tom Segura is hoping to make recycling easier with this "Glory Hole" featuring his face.
Get it at LiquidDeath.com
TheLongDrink.com
Miles Teller Finnish Long Drink
Miles Teller is hoping to interest Americans in a Finnish cocktail known as the "Long Drink."
Get it at TheLongDrink.com
FlechaAzulTequila.com
Mark Wahlberg Tequila
When Mark Wahlberg isn't making movies, he's enjoying promoting FlechaAzul Tequila.
Get it at FlechaAzulTequila.com
Neopets.com
John Legend Official Neopets Ambassador.
Singer John Legend is now an official ambassador for Neopets, an immersive, online virtual pet game.
Get it at NeoPets.com
LisaLoebEyewear.com/
Lisa Loeb Eyewear
Musician Lisa Loeb has been as well-known for her glasses as for songs like "Stay" and "Taffy." So naturally she has her own line of eyewear.
Get it at LisaLoebEyewear.com
EatMila.com/
Simu Liu Rose Lychee Ice Cream
When actor Simu Liu isn't starring in movies like "Barbie," he's the chief content officer at EatMila.com, where he promotes the brand's line of Asian dumplings and ice creams, including the rose lychee flavor.
Get it at EatMila.com
BegleyLiving.com
Ed Begley Jr. Waterless Pet Shampoo
Long-time environmentalist and character actor Ed Begley Jr. now has a brand of waterless pet shampoo.
Get it at Amazon.com
ShopInala.com
Lala Anthony Hair Care Power Potion
TV personality and actress La La Anthony is also the person behind the Inala brand of hair care products.
Get it at ShopInala.com
CarawayHome.com/
Tan France Cookware Collection
"Queer Eye" cast member Tan France has another project on his plate: Promoting his own line of cookware.
Get it at CarawayHome.com
HellHouseWhiskey.com/
Lynyrd Skynyrd Hell House Whiskey
Lynyrd Skynyd has its own brand of booze, HellHouse Whiskey, which is perfect drinking when you feel free as a bird.
Get it at HellHouseWhiskey.com
Taika.co/
Taika Watiti Coffee/ Matcha Drink
Taika, a coffee and matcha brand, has partnered with director and actor Taika Waititi to be their chief creative officer.
Get it at Taika.com
MeatSoHorny.com
Porn Star Lexi Luna Spice Rubs
Porn actor Lexi Luna not only has a spicy sex life, she also has her own spice rubs, marketed under the MeatSoHorny brand.
Get it at MeatSoHorny.com
TrulyBeauty.com
Supermodel Elsa Hosk Shave Set
Model Elsa Hosk is partnering with TrulyBeauty to promote a "glazed donut shave set" that presumedly works on more than pastries.
Get it at TrulyBeauty.com
HoneyAndRosesCoffee.com/
Ryan Hansen Coffee Brand
Ryan Hansen is best known for his roles on "Veronica Mars" and "Party Down," but the actor also hopes to get some buzz for his coffee brand.
Get it at HoneyAndRoses.com
Alex Balyuk for 8thWonderTea.com
Donavan McNabb 8th Wonder Tea
Pro football great Donavan McNabb is going from TDs to promoting the 8th Wonder Tea brand.
Get it at Amazon.com
DrDabber.com
Wiz Khalifa Dr Dabber
It's common for celebs to have their own line of cannabis, but Wiz Khalifa is unique in that he has partnered with Dr. Dabber to create a vaporizer.
Get it at DrDabber.com
Axe.com
Lil Baby Axe Partnership
Rapper Lil Baby's latest project is partnering with Axe cologne.
Get it at Axe.com
BubbleGumKids.com/
NHL Player Zach Hyman Bubble Gum
Chew on this: When Zach Hyman isn't playing hockey with the Edmonton Oilers, he's selling his own brand of bubble gum.
Get it at BubblegumKids.com
EightBeer.com/
Troy Aikman LIght Beer
NFL great Troy Aikman has another project brewing: His own line of light beer.
Get it at EightBeer.com
Jay Blakesberg for MirayoBySantana.com/
Carlos Santana Cannabis
Carlos Santana is known for steller guitar playing, but he's high on promoting his own line of cannabis as well.
Get it at MirayoBySantana.com
ClubKokomoSpirits.com/
Mike Love Canned Cocktails
Beach Boys lead singer Mike Love has turned one of the band's biggest hits, "Kokomo," into the brand name for a new line of canned cocktails.
Get it at ClubKokomoSpirits.com
ZillaRules.com
24kGoldn Reptile Pet Care
Rapper 24kGoldn is promoting the reptile care brand Zilla with the help of his bearded dragon, Puff.
Get it at ZillaRules.com
Revo.com
Bode Miller Sunglasses
Olympic skiier Bode Miller is partnering with Revo on a special collection of sunglasses.
Get it at Revo.com
Verina Chen Photography for Wild Rose Beauty
Whitney Rose's Wild Rose Beauty skin care
"Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" cast member Whitney Rose is the founder and CEO of Wild Rose Beauty skin care.
Get it at WildRoseBeauty.com
JillanDally.com/
Jill Zarin Pickleball Paddles
Jill Zarin, a former cast mber of "Real Housewives of New York," has teamed up with her daughter, Ally Shapiro, to create a line of designer pickleball paddles.
Get it at JillanDaily.com
ReserveBar.com
Pro Golfer Jon Rahm Tequila
After becoming a successful pro golfer, Jon Rahm is now taking a swing at his own line of tequila.
Get it at ReserveBar.com
PrimitivPerformance.com
Ken Sims and Calvin Johnson Jr. CBD Products
Former Detroit Lions team members Ken Sims and Calvin Johnson Jr. are teaming up on a line of CBD products for athletic recovery.
Get it at PrimitivPerformance.com
Greenings.co/
Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch Cannabis
Ivan Moody, lead vocalist for Five Finger Death Punch, launched his high-end cannabis line, Greenings, which features a variety of premium flower, infused pre-rolls and gummies.
Get it at Greenings.co
Gift Guides