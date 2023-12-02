Christmas shopping can be a chore if you have to do it all by yourself.
Luckily, you don’t have to do it alone ― thanks to your favorite celebrities.
Many stars of TV, film, sports and fashion have side hustles that can make for some cool Christmas gifts for fans and non-fans alike.
Who wouldn’t want to celebrate the holiday with Cardi B’s alcoholic whipped cream or Ed Sheeran’s hot sauce or Gwen Stefani’s beauty product line?
And, yes, it’s very possible your favorite celeb also has their own line of booze or cannabis, so you’re covered for New Year’s Eve as well.
Cardi B. Boozy Whipped Cream
Jason Momoa Purified Water In Recyclable Bottle
Ed Sheeran Hot Sauce
Travis Kelce Canned Tequila Cocktails
Gwen Stefani Beauty Products
B-Real Of Cypress Hill Cannabis Brand
Nelly Moonshine
Ciara White And Dark Rum
Christopher Lloyd Flux Capacitor Replica
Travis Barker Temporary Tattoos
Giada De Laurentiis Pasta
Elizabeth Olsen Skin Care Products
Kevin Hart Tequila
Woody Harrelson Holistic Vodka
Michael Buble Whiskey
Jennifer Garner Organic Snacks And Meals For Kids
Jonathan van Ness and Antoni Porowski From 'Queer Eye' Pet Food
Liev Shreiber Irish Whiskey
Lorna Luft Judy Garland Fragrance
Julie Bowen Kids Cleaning Products
Sofia Vergara Suncare Beauty Products
A$AP Rocky Canadian Whisky
Melissa Gilbert Green Prairie Dress
Jennifer Lopez Cocktail Spritzes
Katy Perry Non-Alcoholic Apertifs
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Glass Water Bottle
Matt Ryan Travis Mathew Polo Shirt
Odell Beckham Jr. Oral Care Products
Ja Rule RoseVine Cellars
Eric Church Whiskey
Zac Brown Wines
Mitchell Tenpenny Cannabis
Josh DuHamel Pro Survival Kit
Marsai Martin Glasses Collection
Fred Taylor Mushroom Coffee
Tiki Barber Protalus Shoe Inserts
Julianne Hough Blender Bites
Conor MacGregor Apple Whiskey
Tom Segura Recycling Glory Hole
Miles Teller Finnish Long Drink
Mark Wahlberg Tequila
John Legend Official Neopets Ambassador.
Lisa Loeb Eyewear
Simu Liu Rose Lychee Ice Cream
Ed Begley Jr. Waterless Pet Shampoo
Lala Anthony Hair Care Power Potion
Tan France Cookware Collection
Lynyrd Skynyrd Hell House Whiskey
Taika Watiti Coffee/ Matcha Drink
Porn Star Lexi Luna Spice Rubs
Supermodel Elsa Hosk Shave Set
Ryan Hansen Coffee Brand
Donavan McNabb 8th Wonder Tea
Wiz Khalifa Dr Dabber
Lil Baby Axe Partnership
NHL Player Zach Hyman Bubble Gum
Troy Aikman LIght Beer
Carlos Santana Cannabis
Mike Love Canned Cocktails
24kGoldn Reptile Pet Care
Bode Miller Sunglasses
Whitney Rose's Wild Rose Beauty skin care
Jill Zarin Pickleball Paddles
Pro Golfer Jon Rahm Tequila
Ken Sims and Calvin Johnson Jr. CBD Products
Ivan Moody of Five Finger Death Punch Cannabis
