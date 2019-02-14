14 Celebrity Couples Who Mastered The Art Of Coordinated Looks

This Valentine’s Day, we’re taking a moment to show a little love to the famous couples ― both past and present ― who really appreciate(d) the art of coordinated looks.
Nothing says “I love you” quite like matching outfits with your significant other. Seriously, who needs jewelry and chocolate when you can wear matching sweatshirts, leather pants or even haircuts?
It’s been said that we are essentially the sum of the people we’re closest to, and if these couples are any indication, that relates to our wardrobes just as much as our personalities.
From Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt (remember those days?) to Justin and Hailey Bieber, check out some of our favorite coordinating couples:
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow
Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
Victoria and David Beckham
Justin Goff via Getty Images
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
James Devaney via Getty Images
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
RB/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Beyoncé and Jay Z
Larry Busacca/PW18 via Getty Images
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Cara Delevingne and St. Vincent
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton
Mirek Towski via Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
WPA Pool via Getty Images
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid
Gotham via Getty Images
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
Andrew Bolton and Thom Browne
Steve Zak Photography via Getty Images