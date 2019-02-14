Style & Beauty

14 Celebrity Couples Who Mastered The Art Of Coordinated Looks

Because nothing says “I love you” like matching outfits with your significant other.

This Valentine’s Day, we’re taking a moment to show a little love to the famous couples ― both past and present ― who really appreciate(d) the art of coordinated looks.

Nothing says “I love you” quite like matching outfits with your significant other. Seriously, who needs jewelry and chocolate when you can wear matching sweatshirts, leather pants or even haircuts?

It’s been said that we are essentially the sum of the people we’re closest to, and if these couples are any indication, that relates to our wardrobes just as much as our personalities.

From Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt (remember those days?) to Justin and Hailey Bieber, check out some of our favorite coordinating couples:

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow
Kevin.Mazur/INACTIVE via Getty Images
Remember when Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow basically had the same haircut? Us too, and we won't ever forget. In this photo, the two showed off their matching 'dos at the premiere of "The Devil's Own" in 1997.
Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
We'll never forget the time Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake went all in with their outfit coordination and wore matching denim outfits (seen in this photo) to the American Music Awards. It was 2001, and we were clearly living in a different time.
Victoria and David Beckham
Justin Goff via Getty Images
Victoria and David Beckham never fail to impress us with their sharp sense of style, but there was a time way back in the day when they made some questionable choices. Yes, this photo does show the two of them wearing matching head-to-toe leather at a Versace Club party in London in 1999. You're welcome.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez
James Devaney via Getty Images
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez hopped on the neutral train before it exploded this year. As seen in this photo from 2017, they wear it well.
Portia de Rossi and Ellen DeGeneres
RB/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Ellen DeGeneres is the queen of suits, and clearly she's had an influence on wife Portia de Rossi's wardrobe. Here, the two are out and about in Los Angeles in December 2018, wearing coordinating tailored ensembles.
Beyoncé and Jay Z
Larry Busacca/PW18 via Getty Images
Beyoncé and Jay Z are one of the most stylish couples around. It makes sense, then, that when they decided to tour together, their show costumes were perfectly coordinated. In this photo, the two stand onstage during a performance in Cleveland in 2018.
Justin and Hailey Bieber
Neil Mockford via Getty Images
Justin and Hailey Bieber don't always wear coordinated outfits, but when they do, they really go all in. During a trip to London last year, they were both spotted wearing sweats. Naturally, Justin wore tie-dye — keeping his outfit in line with the surfer vibes he's been giving off as of late — while Hailey went for a monochromatic set.
Cara Delevingne and St. Vincent
David M. Benett via Getty Images
St. Vincent (aka Annie Clark) and Cara Delevingne's relationship may have been short-lived, but they definitely packed a stylish punch when they were together. Case in point: the matching outfits they wore to sit front-row at Burberry's spring 2016 show in London.
Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton
Mirek Towski via Getty Images
The couple that wore leather pants together might not have stayed together, but they'll always have this fashion moment, from the Los Angeles premiere of "Gone in 60 Seconds" in 2000.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are one of the entertainment industry's most beloved couples. At the 2018 Emmys (as seen in this photo) they upped the cute factor with their coordinated ensembles, which perfectly complemented Legend's golden statue.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
WPA Pool via Getty Images
This one time in November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wore matching dark overcoats, and now we want someone to wear matching overcoats with.
The Weeknd and Bella Hadid
Gotham via Getty Images
Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have their casual-cool style vibe down pat. They might not always be matchy-matchy, but the overall aesthetic these two share is just plain cool. In this photo, they're seen out in New York City in 2018.
Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff via Getty Images
It's well-documented that Jennifer Aniston loves wearing black, and she clearly met her match with Justin Theroux. The couple wore plenty of all-black outfits during their time together, including these looks during an appearance at the Louvre on April 11, 2017.
Andrew Bolton and Thom Browne
Steve Zak Photography via Getty Images
Andrew Bolton and Thom Browne are one fashionable pair. Bolton, curator at The Costume Institute, and Browne, a fashion designer, almost always wear sharp, tailored pieces when out for events. In this photo, they're sporting coordinating gray ensembles at the 2016 Design for Disability Gala at Sotheby's in New York City on May 16, 2016.
