15 Times Celebrity Couples Got Real About Their Sex Lives

Some celebrity couples are known for being private about their personal lives, which means dishing about their sex life is probably off the table for them.

Others, however, are refreshingly candid (sometimes overly so...) about the highs and lows of sex in a relationship.

Read on to find out what some of your favorite couples have revealed about what happens behind bedroom doors.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend :

“John and I had a double date, and we were joking around, and I go, 'John’s never seen my butthole. And John says, ‘Are you kidding? Every time anyone does anything doggy style, you see a butthole. I see it every time.’ I was like, 'We are never doing it doggy style again.” — Teigen to Marie Claire, June 2017

Pink and Carey Hart:

“You’ll go through times when you haven’t had sex in a year. Is this bed death? Is this the end of it? Do I want him? Does he want me? Monogamy is work! But you do the work and it’s good again.” — Pink to The Guardian, October 2017

Alana Mayo and Lena Waithe:

“I think foreplay is extremely important. It’s kind of cheesy, but my girlfriend and I live together and my schedule allows me to be at home a lot when she goes to the office. So I always make it my business to make sure the house is clean when she comes home. That’s a big part of our foreplay: making sure when she comes home that she’s in a clean house and feels really good. That’s really important. People think sex only happens when people get naked, but it really starts when your partner gets home and when you’re doing things to get them in a really sexy place.” — Waithe to Refinery29, February 2016

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson:

“I am definitely feeling ‘intimate.’ I’m kind of unstoppable at the moment! Like the big ‘O’ is like the biggest ‘O’ ever.” — Simpson talking pregnancy sex on “On Air With Ryan Seacrest,” March 2012

Sting and Trudie Styler:

“I don’t think pedestrian sex is very interesting. There’s a playfulness we have; I like the theater of sex. I like to look good. I like her to dress up. I like to dress her up.” — Sting to Harper’s Bazaar, January 2011

Melissa Etheridge and Linda Wallem:

“The sex is better [in my 50s]! Seriously, I’m healthier, and in loving myself, I attract a different kind of person now.” — Etheridge to AARP, October/November 2014

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith:

“When you have three kids, you’ve got to take your opportunities when they come. In a limo, on the way to the Academy Awards this year, Will started looking at me in this way that drives me wild. We started kissing passionately, and the next thing I knew, well, let’s just say we missed the red carpet and I ended up with almost no makeup on.” — Pinkett Smith to Shape, 2009

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis:

“The truth is, I’m not getting up an hour earlier and walking on a treadmill. I have the greatest workout partner in the world. And you don’t need a gym membership for that kind of workout.” — Sudeikis to Elle, July 2013

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander:

“There’s no sex before a game — absolutely none. And also what I’ve just found out is that if he plays well, there’s no sex after either. He’s exhausted! Kind of a buzzkill for me.” — Upton on “Watch What Happens Live,” February 2017

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg:

“Without a doubt, [the sex] gets better every single time I make love to him. First of all, he has the most beautiful penis I’ve ever seen in my life.” — McCarthy on “Watch What Happens Live,” October 2014

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich:

“I’m really bad at [phone sex]. I’ll get halfway through and start laughing. It’s an art. I applaud people who are good at it. They need to come and help me keep a straight face!” — Hough to Cosmopolitan, February 2016

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara:

“I never really felt sexy with guys before. No one expressed how they liked my body out loud in the bedroom until I met Daryl. He is obsessed with it — every inch.” — Trainor to Cosmopolitan, May 2017

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin:

“My husband and I don’t see each other very often, and when we are out of alignment, which with every couple, it happens, we have sex and we get back into alignment. We also communicate and we talk. That works for us. It doesn’t work for everyone. Also, when we’re having a lot of sex, we’re all over each other. And when we’re not having a lot of sex, we are kind of like, ‘Ew, get away.’ So why not in those moments that are so precious to us and we don’t get to see each other very often, why not just have sex?” — Graham to Us Weekly, January 2019

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos:

“When he undresses me, he’s the one that coined the phrase, ‘I’m the human piñata.’ Because at the end of the night — and I don’t want to brag, but after a night with me — it’s like party favors all over the floor. I’m talking about just beauty products. There’s false eyelashes, there’s hair extensions, there’s chicken cutlets, those are on the floor. You name it.” — Ripa on “Heads and Faces,” October 2018

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard: