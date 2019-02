Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak

Walter McBride via Getty Images

"The Big Bang Theory"

star Jim Parsons and his husband Todd Spiewak were together for nearly 15 years before they decided to get hitched in March 2017 .In an interview with Stephen Colbert later that year, the actor opened about why he and Spiewak took their time getting married.“We just didn’t care about the act of it that much, to be honest with you,” Parsons said . “That sounds cold in a way but I finally thought: ‘Well, let’s have a party then for the celebration and we’ll go ahead and legalize this thing.’"But Parsons said getting married ended up being "more meaningful in the moment" than he could have predicted."It's been resonantly much more meaningful than for me afterward than I ever saw coming,” he said . “You know, I had been an adult gay person for so long at a time where that wasn’t possible where life was ‘fine’ for me.”