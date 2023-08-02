More Celebrities Are Making Million-Dollar Donations To Help Fellow Striking Actors

Following the lead of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, more A-listers have decided to put their money where their mouth is and write big checks to help out their fellow union members on strike.

Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are among the celebrities who recently donated $1 million or more to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation’s Emergency Financial Assistance fund, the foundation’s president, actor Courtney B. Vance, announced Wednesday.

The fund has been providing financial support to out-of-work members of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, who have been on strike since mid-July. They joined the 11,500 film and TV members of the Writers Guild of America East and West, who have been on strike for exactly three months as of Wednesday. (HuffPost’s unionized staff are also represented by the WGA East.)

The two historic strikes, over issues such as fair pay and improved working conditions in the streaming era and protections around the use of artificial intelligence, have effectively shut down the entertainment industry. Hollywood studio executives’ failure to reach a deal with each union has left many writers, actors and other entertainment industry workers in dire financial straits.

In a press release Wednesday announcing the donations, Vance said he had appealed to A-list members of the union to pony up and help their fellow SAG-AFTRA members. Johnson was the first to step up, making a seven-figure contribution last week.

Since then, more A-list donations have poured in, and according to Vance, the foundation has now raised over $15 million to help striking actors in need. The full list of celebrities who have donated $1 million or more is below.

George and Amal Clooney Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Luciana and Matt Damon Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively Leonardo DiCaprio Julia Roberts Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness Arnold Schwarzenegger Dwayne Johnson Meryl Streep Nicole Kidman Oprah Winfrey

“The entertainment industry is in crisis and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is currently processing more than 30 times our usual number of applications for emergency aid. We received 400 applications in the last week alone. Our Emergency Financial Assistance Program is here to ensure that performers in need don’t lose their homes, have the ability to pay for utilities, buy food for their families, purchase life-saving prescriptions, cover medical bills and more,” Vance said Wednesday, adding that “this work stoppage magnifies the precarious living conditions and financial distress of many actors living paycheck to paycheck.”

In the same press release, Streep said of her donation: “I remember my days as a waiter, cleaner, typist, even my time on the unemployment line. In this strike action, I am lucky to be able to support those who will struggle in a long action to sustain against Goliath. We will stand strong together against these powerful corporations who are bent on taking the humanity, the human dignity, even the human out of our profession. I am proudest of my fellow actors who have immediately offered to fund the Emergency Financial Assistance Program.”

Members of the Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists walk a picket line outside of Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery in New York City on Wednesday. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

The vast majority of people affected by the strikes are not big marquee names. For example, according to SAG-AFTRA, 86% of its membership does not make enough to qualify for the union’s health insurance, which requires an actor or performer to earn at least $26,470 per year.

A number of charitable efforts have popped up to support entertainment industry workers in need due to the strike, and both unions have encouraged the public to donate. Both SAG-AFTRA and the WGA have internal strike funds to support members. In addition, there are several funds for other types of workers, such as out-of-work crew members and assistants, and funds for specific needs, like groceries and supplies.