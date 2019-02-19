13 Celebs Dish On Their Favorite Comforting Junk Food

Comfort food does just what it promises: It makes us feel better. We learn at a young age to associate food with soothing and social interaction, as well as with reward and consolation. Whether you’re getting over a breakup, dealing with the loss of a loved one or simply having a stressful day, many of us turn to food to quell feelings of sadness. And we’re not alone. Celebrities do it, too.

Shira Gabriel, an associate professor of psychology at the State University of New York, Buffalo, told The Atlantic that “comfort food” is defined as anything that a person uses to feel better.

“In the U.S., the term calls some specific, universal things to mind: ice cream, mashed potatoes, French fries and other simple, often indulgent meals or snacks,” she said.

Because the idea of comfort food is so universal, it’s not surprising that Hollywood stars, celebrity chefs and professional athletes indulge ― and many of them share their indulgences on social media. Here, the go-to comfort foods of 13 celebrities.

Mindy Kaling: Sour Patch Kids

No Cookie Monster, it doesn't, but I get why you think that. By that logic I would be made of sour patch kids. https://t.co/a1Djv42CBy — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) August 18, 2016

The writer, actress and comedian extraordinaire is one of us when it comes to comforting food. ”The Mindy Project” star has shared plenty of Instagram posts about McDonald’s in the past, but we love this tweet about our movie theatre-favorite sour candy.

Selena Gomez: Cheetos

This is one celebrity self-care routine we can get on board with. Because sometimes, you just want to lounge around in a fluffy robe and eat Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Chrissy Teigen: Velveeta

also, everyone who has read Cravings knows I love velveeta. Balance, balance, balance. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 22, 2016

Teigen is another one of those relatable celebs we can’t get enough of, especially since she’s swinging for team Velveeta. She’s not a snob about down-to-earth comfort foods, like this impossibly cheese-like stuff.

Taylor Swift : Cookies from Levain Bakery

These enormous cookies have a cult following in New York and beyond, and T-Swift is no exception. According to Delish, the pop-country darling is sometimes “just like us” and needs a Levain cookie.

Anna Kendrick: Taco Bell Doritos Locos Tacos

Just tried taco bell's doritos taco. I can see why they sold 100 million of these already. This is no joke. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) June 22, 2012

Love it or hate it, Taco Bell’s Doritos-inspired menu has amassed quite the following, including the Pitch Perfect star. Next time you want to feel like a celeb, place your Taco Bell order on Postmates instead of hitting up the drive-thru. Because, you know, “live mas.”

Blake Lively, Kraft Mac & Cheese

The ultimate comfort food just might be macaroni and cheese, and Lively agrees. She put her own twist on the boxed Kraft original with a few tablespoons of creamy cheese, and it has our taste buds tingling.

Kim Kardashian: Haagen-Dazs ice cream

Though all the Kardashian girls are committed to dieting and exercising, Kim told Harper’s Bazaar that Haagen-Dazs is her biggest indulgence. “Their Dulce de Leche flavor is my favorite thing in life!” No word if she eats it straight from the pint or not, but we’re definitely not judging.

Lebron James: Ben & Jerry’s ice cream

While we’re talking about ice cream, KKW isn’t alone in her indulgence. Lebron James’s personal chef spilled the details on the NBA star’s favorite dessert: Ben & Jerry’s Chunky Monkey ice cream.

Shay Mitchell: Domino’s

We’re not sure how the ”You” star got her hands on a heart-shaped pie from Domino’s, but we have to echo her heart-eyed emoji sentiments about this pepperoni pizza.

Emeril Lagasse: Zapp’s potato chips

Emeril’s lifelong favorite snack has been potato chips ― but when he stumbled upon Zapp’s in New Orleans, his method changed. He sticks a bag of the unflavored chips in the freezer, and told Gannett Louisiana that “there’s just something about when you freeze them.”

Lili Reinhart: Fruity Pebbles

The ”Riverdale” actress is converting her celeb friends into Fruity Pebbles addicts, too. Sugary cereal is a childhood favorite for almost all of us, so we’d definitely categorize it as a comfort food.

Jennifer Lawrence: Cool Ranch Doritos

JLaw told Vanity Fair that “cool ranch Doritos are my girl,” and loves the snack so much that she got Doritos dust on one of her American Hustle costumes.

Martha Stewart: Kraft American cheese singles