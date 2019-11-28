For some celebrities, landing their own fragrance is the pinnacle of success. In a recent interview with Vulture, Kim Kardashian recalled it being her and mom Kris Jenner’s number one goal (her first perfume launched in 2010).

But we’re less interested in fragrances named after celebrities than we are in the fragrances they actually wear. Take the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge, for example. The royal relatives reportedly share an affinity for Jo Malone London. Kate prefers the Orange Blossom scent while Meghan is known to spritz on Wild Bluebell.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Go on, smell like the Duchess of Sussex, who reportedly loves Jo Malone London's Wild Bluebell cologne.

Then there is Rihanna, who, according to basically anyone who has ever met her, is the best smelling person on earth. As people who have never had the pleasure of meeting Rih, we can’t say if her signature fragrance, Kilian’s Love, Don’t Be Shy, packs the same punch on anyone else. But with that kind of high praise, it’s hard not to be at least curious.

You might also be surprised to find out about Megan Rapinoe’s favorite scent, which also happens to be the favorite scent of approximately everyone in Los Angeles and half of New York City.

Treat your senses to these 11 celebrity signature scents below.