Style & Beauty

How To Smell Like Your Favorite Celebrities

Treat your nostrils to 11 signature scents you can buy for yourself.

For some celebrities, landing their own fragrance is the pinnacle of success. In a recent interview with Vulture, Kim Kardashian recalled it being her and mom Kris Jenner’s number one goal (her first perfume launched in 2010).

But we’re less interested in fragrances named after celebrities than we are in the fragrances they actually wear. Take the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge, for example. The royal relatives reportedly share an affinity for Jo Malone London. Kate prefers the Orange Blossom scent while Meghan is known to spritz on Wild Bluebell.

Go on, smell like the Duchess of Sussex, who reportedly loves Jo Malone London's Wild Bluebell cologne.
Go on, smell like the Duchess of Sussex, who reportedly loves Jo Malone London's Wild Bluebell cologne.

Then there is Rihanna, who, according to basically anyone who has ever met her, is the best smelling person on earth. As people who have never had the pleasure of meeting Rih, we can’t say if her signature fragrance, Kilian’s Love, Don’t Be Shy, packs the same punch on anyone else. But with that kind of high praise, it’s hard not to be at least curious.

You might also be surprised to find out about Megan Rapinoe’s favorite scent, which also happens to be the favorite scent of approximately everyone in Los Angeles and half of New York City.

Treat your senses to these 11 celebrity signature scents below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Le Labo Santal 33 Eau De Parfum, $189
Le Labo
Megan Rapinoe gets zero points for originality on this one, but all the points for being absolutely right: There is "nothing better" than Le Labo Santal 33. It's one of the soccer star's essential products, according to a 2019 interview with GQ. Get Le Labo Santal 33 eau de parfum for $189.
Kilian Love, Don't Be Shy, $295
Sephora
Rihanna has been described as "the best smelling celeb," reportedly thanks in part to this fragrance. We can't guarantee you'll smell as good, but it's worth a shot. Get Kilian's Love, Don't Be Shy perfume from Sephora for $295.
Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 Eau de Toilette, $135
Bloomingdale's
Awkwafina used to swear by Megan Rapinoe's signature scent, but recently she switched over to Escentric Molecules. According to a 2019 interview with The New York Times, she started wearing it after smelling it on Emma Roberts. "It’s like pheromones — I’m so dedicated to it," Awkwafina said.Bonus: Lizzo is apparently a fan, too. Get Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 eau de toilette from Bloomingdale's for $135.
Chloé Eau De Parfum, $105
Nordstrom
Ashley Graham told InStyle in 2016 that this fragrance, with its notes of pink peony, freesia and lychee, is her "signature scent." Get Chloé eau de parfum from Nordstrom for $105.
Jo Malone London Orange Blossom Cologne, $140
Bloomingdale's
According to Vogue, this is the Duchess of Cambridge's "signature scent." She reportedly loves it so much that she requested the candle version burn in Westminster Abbey during her wedding to Prince William in 2011. Get Jo Malone London Orange Blossom cologne from Bloomingdale's for $140.
Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell Cologne, $70
Saks Fifth Avenue
Sister, sister. The Duchess of Sussex is also reportedly a fan of Jo Malone London, but her scent of choice is Wild Bluebell. It's described by Saks Fifth Avenue as "a luminous, imaginative fragrance with a sleek, clean, contemporary edge." Sounds about right. Get Jo Malone London Wild Bluebell cologne from Saks Fifth Avenue for $70.
Jason Wu Eau De Parfum, $128
Saks Fifth Avenue
Lily Aldridge has her own fragrance range, but there's a small army of other fragrances she loves, too. Included on the list she gave to Into the Gloss in 2019 are Byredo, Tom Ford, and this Jason Wu eau de parfum, which is in the fresh, floral, woody fragrance family. Get Jason Wu eau de parfum from Saks Fifth Avenue for $128.
Proenza Schouler Arizona Eau De Parfum, $130
Proenza Schouler
Laverne Cox cites this Proenza fragrance as one of her favorites, telling The New York Times in 2018 that "it’s really kind of amazing and sexy without being overly so." Get Proenza Schouler Arizona eau de parfum for $130.
Tom Ford Santal Blush Eau De Parfum, $240
Sephora
We weren't able to find confirmation from the queen of pop music herself, but Tumblr and Reddit threads dedicated to Taylor Swift by her legions of fans have repeatedly named this as her scent ― and they typically know what they're talking about. After all, they're the same sleuths who point out all the hidden Easter eggs in Swift's music videos. Get Tom Ford Santal Blush eau de parfum from Sephora for $240.
Miss Dior Eau De Toilette, $102
Macy's
Angela Bassett told the Los Angeles Times in 2016 that Miss Dior is part of her beauty routine. The fragrance boasts notes of blood orange, mandarin and lily of the valley. Get Miss Dior eau de toilette from Macy's for $102.
Byredo Gypsy Water Eau De Parfum, $175
Net-A-Porter
Kate Bosworth told Into the Gloss in 2014 that she is "really loyal" to this scent, described by Net-A-Porter as "vibrant and subtly woody" and "perfect if you like light fragrances that aren't floral." Yes, please. Get Byredo Gypsy Water eau de parfum from Net-A-Porter for $175.
RihannaMeghan, Duchess of Sussexcatherine duchess of cambridgeMegan RapinoeFragrances