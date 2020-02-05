17 Of The Best Celebrity First Dance Songs

As a couple getting married, deciding on a first dance song is a big deal — whatever you pick becomes *your* song from here on out.

If you’re looking for some inspiration (or hey, maybe you’re just curious), check out the song choices of some famous couples below.

1. Barack and Michelle Obama: “You and I” by Stevie Wonder

“Well in my mind, we can conquer the world // In love, you and I, you and I, you and I”

“Why shouldn’t I take a chance when romance passes by? // Why shouldn’t I know of love? // Why wait around when each age has a sage who has found // That upon this earth love is all that is really worth thinking of”

ASSOCIATED PRESS George and Amal Clooney leaving city hall after their civil marriage ceremony in Venice, Italy, on Sept. 29, 2014.

“Tale as old as time // True as it can be // Barely even friends // Then somebody bends unexpectedly”

4. Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi: “Ribbon In The Sky” by Stevie Wonder

“Oh so long for this night I prayed // That a star would guide you my way // To share with me this special day // Where a ribbon’s in the sky for our love”

5. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel: “A Song for You,” Donny Hathaway version

“I love you in a place // Where there’s no space or time // I love you for my life // You’re a friend of mine // And when my life is over // Remember when we were together”

6. Samira Wiley and Lauren Morelli: “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars

“This hit, that ice cold // Michelle Pfeiffer, that white gold // This one, for them hood girls // Them good girls, straight masterpieces // Stylin’, wilin’, livin’ it up in the city // Got Chucks on with Saint Laurent // Gotta kiss myself, I’m so pretty”

7. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber: “It’s Your Love” by Tim McGraw, performed live by Daniel Caesar

“Better than I was // More than I am // And all of this happened // By taking your hand // And who I am now // Is who I wanted to be // And now that we’re together // I’m stronger than ever, I’m happy and free”

8. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” by Whitney Houston

“Oh, I wanna dance with somebody // I wanna feel the heat with somebody // Yeah, I wanna dance with somebody // With somebody who loves me”

WPA Pool via Getty Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on the way to their evening wedding reception at Frogmore House in Berkshire, England, on May 19, 2018.

9. Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka: “A Moment Like This” by Kelly Clarkson

″Some people wait a lifetime // For a moment like this // Some people search forever // For that one special kiss // Oh, I can’t believe it’s happening to me // Some people wait a lifetime // For a moment like this”

10. Kate Upton and Justin Verlander: “Everything” by Michael Bublé

“And in this crazy life // And through these crazy times // It’s you, it’s you // You make me sing // You’re every line // You’re every word // You’re everything”

“Some day // When I’m awfully low // When the world is cold // I will feel a glow just thinking of you // And the way you look tonight”

12. Kate Middleton and Prince William: ″Your Song” by Elton John, performed live by Ellie Goulding

“And you can tell everybody // This is your song // It may be quite simple but now that it’s done // I hope you don’t mind // I hope you don’t mind // That I put down in words // How wonderful life is while you’re in the world”

Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wed on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey in London.

13. Whitney Port and Tim Rosenman: "Right Down the Line" by Gerry Rafferty

“Cause you believed in me through my darkest night // Put somethin’ better inside of me // You brought me into the light // Threw away all those crazy dreams // I put them all behind // And it was you, woman // Right down the line”

14. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: “All Of Me” performed live by John Legend

“Cause all of me // Loves all of you // Love your curves and all your edges // All your perfect imperfections // Give your all to me // I’ll give my all to you // You’re my end and my beginning // Even when I lose I’m winning”

“Take my hand // I won’t let go // We’ve waited so long // And all my life // I walked alone // To you, my heart, my home”

16. Nicole Richie and Joel Madden: “What A Wonderful World’ by Louis Armstrong”

“I see trees of green // Red roses too // I see them bloom // For me and you // And I think to myself // What a wonderful world”

17. Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth: “Make You Feel My Love” by Bob Dylan