9 Very Good Hair Moments Of The Week, Just Because We Need It

No one said it better than Fleabag:
It’s not everything at the moment, but excellent hair is, at the very least, a welcome distraction this week. And there were many tresses to choose from.
Those of us working from home on day four of a messy bun can find coiffed comfort in Blue Ivy’s box braids, Kate Middleton’s waves and John Krasinski’s, well, impressive volume.
There was also a beautiful slicked-back ponytail on Emily Blunt and a Meghan Markle moment that technically happened last week but is too good not to include.
Check out the best hair moments of the week below.
Meghan Markle
Gabrielle Union
Oprah Winfrey
John Krasinski
Emily Blunt
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter
Kate Middleton
Marsai Martin
Queen Maxima
