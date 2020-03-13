Style & Beauty

9 Very Good Hair Moments Of The Week, Just Because We Need It

Take a break from the big news stories and focus briefly on the mane news story.

No one said it better than Fleabag:

Hair IS everything.
Hair IS everything.

It’s not everything at the moment, but excellent hair is, at the very least, a welcome distraction this week. And there were many tresses to choose from.

Those of us working from home on day four of a messy bun can find coiffed comfort in Blue Ivy’s box braids, Kate Middleton’s waves and John Krasinski’s, well, impressive volume.

There was also a beautiful slicked-back ponytail on Emily Blunt and a Meghan Markle moment that technically happened last week but is too good not to include.

Check out the best hair moments of the week below.

Meghan Markle
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Meghan Markle visits the Robert Clack Upper School in London on March 6.
Gabrielle Union
Andrew Toth via Getty Images
Gabrielle Union at the Better Brothers Truth Awards in Los Angeles on March 7.
Oprah Winfrey
Tom Cooper via Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey during the Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus tour in Denver on March 7.
John Krasinski
Jason Mendez via Getty Images
John Krasinski at the premiere for "A Quiet Place Part II" in New York City on March 8.
Emily Blunt
Manny Carabel via Getty Images
At the premiere for "A Quiet Place Part II."
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter
Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter at a Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers game in Los Angeles on March 8.
Kate Middleton
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Kate Middleton hosts a gala dinner for Place2Be at Buckingham Palace on March 9.
Marsai Martin
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Marsai Martin at the premiere of "Mulan" in Hollywood on March 9.
Queen Maxima
Ulet Ifansasti via Getty Images
Queen Maxima visits a Prambanan temple in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on March 11.
