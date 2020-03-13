9 Very Good Hair Moments Of The Week, Just Because We Need It

No one said it better than Fleabag:

BBC iPlayer Hair IS everything.

It’s not everything at the moment, but excellent hair is, at the very least, a welcome distraction this week. And there were many tresses to choose from.

Those of us working from home on day four of a messy bun can find coiffed comfort in Blue Ivy’s box braids, Kate Middleton’s waves and John Krasinski’s, well, impressive volume.

There was also a beautiful slicked-back ponytail on Emily Blunt and a Meghan Markle moment that technically happened last week but is too good not to include.

Check out the best hair moments of the week below.