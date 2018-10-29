Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
The Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Of 2018

Who'll give Heidi Klum a run for her money this year?
By Julia Brucculieri
10/29/2018 04:58pm ET

Nobody does Halloween quite like celebrities.

Year after year, our favorite stars head to the biggest parties ― notably, Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween bash and the Casamigos Tequila party hosted by George Clooney and Rande Gerber ― and amaze us with their creativity, humor and attention to detail. (Yes, we’re talking about Ms. Klum.)

This year, we’ve already seen some stellar ensembles ― Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ “Taco Belle” couples costume, Rita Ora’s spot-on interpretation of Post Malone and Halsey’s Poison Ivy ― but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t waiting (im)patiently to see the wild costume Klum and her team would come up with this year. (The supermodel shared a little sneak peak on her Instagram account Monday.)

Until then, we suggest you scroll through the photos below to see more of the best celebrity Halloween costumes from 2018. It’s worth it just to see Joey Fatone dressed as one of the twins from “The Shining.”

Nina Dobrev as "A Star Is Born"
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
The actress attends the Casamigos Halloween party on Oct. 26 in California.
Zoe Kravitz as a morning vampire
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
The actress at the Casamigos Halloween party on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles.
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford as David Bowie and Debbie Harry
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
The couple at the Casamigos Halloween party on Oct. 26.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams as "Taco Belle"
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images
The couple attends Just Jared's 7th annual Halloween party on Oct. 27, in Los Angeles.
Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden as Pamela Anderson and Kid Rock
The couple photographed in October 2018.
George Clooney, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford as pilots and a flight attendant
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
The trio at the Casamigos Halloween Party on Oct. 27, at Catch Las Vegas.
Kendall Jenner as a Fembot
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Jenner at the Casamigos Halloween Party At Catch Las Vegas on Oct. 27.
Paris Hilton as a jackalope
gotpap/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
The reality star and heiress attends the Casamigos Halloween party on Oct. 27.
Ross Butler and Noah Centineo as Wolverine and Gaston
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
The actors attend the Casamigos Halloween party on Oct. 26.
Steve Aoki and Nicole Zimmermann as Jack Skellington and Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas"
Bryan Steffy via Getty Images
The two at the Casamigos Halloween Party on Oct. 27.
Joey Fatone and Izabel Araujo as the twins from "The Shining"
Denise Truscello via Getty Images
The duo at the Casamigos Halloween party on Oct. 27.
Nicky Hilton as Paris Hilton
The Hilton heiress channels her sister.
Rita Ora as Post Malone
The singer channels the rapper for Halloween.
Halsey as Poison Ivy
The singer in costume as the Batman villain.
Olivia Munn as Peik Lin
The actress poses in costume as the "Crazy Rich Asians" character.
Harry Styles as Elton John
The singer poses in costume.
John Legend and daughter Luna as Prince Charming and a princess
The father-daughter duo in costume.
Camila Mendes and Lili Reinhart as Pedro and Napoleon Dynamite
The actresses pose in costume.
’90s Halloween Costumes
