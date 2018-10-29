Nobody does Halloween quite like celebrities.
Year after year, our favorite stars head to the biggest parties ― notably, Heidi Klum’s annual Halloween bash and the Casamigos Tequila party hosted by George Clooney and Rande Gerber ― and amaze us with their creativity, humor and attention to detail. (Yes, we’re talking about Ms. Klum.)
This year, we’ve already seen some stellar ensembles ― Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ “Taco Belle” couples costume, Rita Ora’s spot-on interpretation of Post Malone and Halsey’s Poison Ivy ― but we’d be lying if we said we weren’t waiting (im)patiently to see the wild costume Klum and her team would come up with this year. (The supermodel shared a little sneak peak on her Instagram account Monday.)
Until then, we suggest you scroll through the photos below to see more of the best celebrity Halloween costumes from 2018. It’s worth it just to see Joey Fatone dressed as one of the twins from “The Shining.”