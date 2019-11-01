These Celebrity Outfits Are So Outrageous, It's Spooky

It’s already hard enough to discern whether a celebrity is dressed in a costume or if they’re trying to pass off their quirk as a normal outfit. But the week of Halloween, things get even more confusing.
The festivities started as early as Oct. 25, with Lisa Rinna’s extremely strong showing as Jennifer Lopez in the iconic Versace dress and Avril Lavigne’s ... space fairy (maybe?) and blue wig (definitely).
There were also some spectacular red carpet ruffles and a gorgeous Janelle Monáe moment at the “Harriet” premiere. Plus, we were gifted an always welcome Billy Porter sighting.
Check out all the most outrageous looks of the week below.
Billy Porter
Santiago Felipe via Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan
Santiago Felipe via Getty Images
Lisa Rinna
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
Avril Lavigne
Randy Shropshire via Getty Images
Rhianne Barreto
Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images
Emma Roberts
Rachel Luna via Getty Images
Evan Peters and Halsey
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Keke Palmer
Mark Sagliocco via Getty Images
Lizzie Asher
Mark Sagliocco via Getty Images
Dolly Parton
Jason Kempin via Getty Images
Iman
Sean Zanni via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo
Rachel Luna via Getty Images
Janelle Monáe
Rachel Luna via Getty Images
Kesha
Randy Shropshire via Getty Images