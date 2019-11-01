Style & Beauty

These Celebrity Outfits Are So Outrageous, It's Spooky

The good, the bad and the Kesha dressed as an octopus.

It’s already hard enough to discern whether a celebrity is dressed in a costume or if they’re trying to pass off their quirk as a normal outfit. But the week of Halloween, things get even more confusing.

The festivities started as early as Oct. 25, with Lisa Rinna’s extremely strong showing as Jennifer Lopez in the iconic Versace dress and Avril Lavigne’s ... space fairy (maybe?) and blue wig (definitely).

There were also some spectacular red carpet ruffles and a gorgeous Janelle Monáe moment at the “Harriet” premiere. Plus, we were gifted an always welcome Billy Porter sighting.

Check out all the most outrageous looks of the week below.

Billy Porter
Santiago Felipe via Getty Images
Billy Porter at the Ali Forney Center Gala in New York on Oct. 25.
Lindsay Lohan
Santiago Felipe via Getty Images
Lindsay Lohan at the Ali Forney Center Gala in New York on Oct. 25.
Lisa Rinna
Michael Kovac via Getty Images
Lisa Rinna at the Casamigos Halloween Party in Los Angeles on Oct. 25.
Avril Lavigne
Randy Shropshire via Getty Images
Avril Lavigne at the seventh annual Unicef Masquerade Ball in West Hollywood, California, on Oct. 26.
Rhianne Barreto
Stefania D'Alessandro via Getty Images
Rhianne Barreto at the "Very Ralph" premiere during the Rome Film Festival on Oct. 26.
Emma Roberts
Rachel Luna via Getty Images
Emma Roberts at the "American Horror Story" 100th episode celebration in Hollywood, California, on Oct. 26.
Evan Peters and Halsey
Kevin Winter via Getty Images
Evan Peters and Halsey at the "American Horror Story" 100th episode celebration in Hollywood on Oct. 26.
Keke Palmer
Mark Sagliocco via Getty Images
Keke Palmer at the Angel Ball in New York on Oct. 28.
Lizzie Asher
Mark Sagliocco via Getty Images
Lizzie Asher at the Angel Ball in New York on Oct. 28.
Dolly Parton
Jason Kempin via Getty Images
Dolly Parton at the premiere of "Heartstrings" in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Oct. 29.
Iman
Sean Zanni via Getty Images
Iman at the fourth annual WWD Honors in New York on Oct. 29.
Cynthia Erivo
Rachel Luna via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo at the premiere of "Harriet" in Los Angeles on Oct. 29.
Janelle Monáe
Rachel Luna via Getty Images
Janelle Monáe at the premiere of "Harriet" in Los Angeles on Oct. 29.
Kesha
Randy Shropshire via Getty Images
Kesha at a Jack Daniel's launch event in Los Angeles on Oct. 29.
