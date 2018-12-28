The holidays are the perfect time for a little makeup experimentation, and what better place to look for some inspiration than Hollywood ?

The entertainment industry’s biggest stars work with professional makeup artists on the regular, which means that (almost) every time they step out for a big event or fancy red carpet , their makeup is on point.

So, to inspire you to try something new this holiday season ― it’s not over yet! ― we’ve rounded up some of our favorite celebrity makeup looks from the past year. From Constance Wu’s soft cat eye at the ACLU’s Annual Bill Of Rights Dinner to Lupita Nyong’o’s bright purple lips at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 10th Annual Governors Awards, check them out below: