Style & Beauty

Celebrity Makeup Looks To Inspire Your Holiday Beauty

There's no better inspiration than a celebrity who's been made up by professionals.
By Julia Brucculieri
12/28/2018 05:45am ET
Getty

The holidays are the perfect time for a little makeup experimentation, and what better place to look for some inspiration than Hollywood?

The entertainment industry’s biggest stars work with professional makeup artists on the regular, which means that (almost) every time they step out for a big event or fancy red carpet, their makeup is on point.

So, to inspire you to try something new this holiday season ― it’s not over yet! ― we’ve rounded up some of our favorite celebrity makeup looks from the past year. From Constance Wu’s soft cat eye at the ACLU’s Annual Bill Of Rights Dinner to Lupita Nyong’o’s bright purple lips at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 10th Annual Governors Awards, check them out below:

Zoe Kravitz's Subtle Rose Gold Eye Shadow
Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
The actress attends the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7 in New York City.
Alek Wek's Rosy Cheeks And Bordeaux Lips
Andreas Rentz via Getty Images
Wek walks the red carpet ahead of the "Suspiria" screening during the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1 at Sala Grande.
Sarah Paulson's Wine-Stained Lips
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Paulson arrives at the 70th Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 in Los Angeles.
Rihanna's Bold Silver Lips
Brendon Thorne via Getty Images
The singer and actress attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna anniversary event on Oct. 3 in Sydney, Australia.
Alison Brie's Shimmery Eyes
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images
The actress attends Porter's Incredible Women Gala 2018 at Ebell of Los Angeles on Oct. 9 in Los Angeles.
Chrissy Metz's Soft Pink Lips And Feathered Lashes
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
Metz attends the #girlhero Award Luncheon at SLS Hotel on Oct. 14 in Beverly Hills.
Katy Perry's Lush Lashes And Rosy Cheeks
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
The singer arrives at the amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2018 at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 18 in Beverly Hills.
Laverne Cox's Brown Lips
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Cox attends the 4th Annual InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Oct. 22 in Los Angeles.
Lily Collins' Graphic Cat Eye
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Collins attends the 2018 InStyle Awards at The Getty Center on Oct. 22 in Los Angeles.
Chloe Grace Moretz's Gothic Glamor
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
The actress arrives at the premiere of Amazon Studios' "Suspiria" at ArcLight Cinerama Dome on Oct. 24 in Hollywood.
Rowan Blanchard's Jewel-Tones Eyes And Deep Red Lips
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
The actress arrives at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on Nov. 3 in Los Angeles.
Dakota Johnson's Soft, Smoky Cat Eye
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
Johnson arrives at the 2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala at LACMA on Nov. 3 in Los Angeles.
Mandy Moore's Dewy, Rosy Cheeks
VALERIE MACON via Getty Images
The actress and singer attends "JONI 75: A Birthday Celebration" live at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on Nov. 7 in Los Angeles.
Constance Wu's Soft, Shimmery Cat Eye
Tommaso Boddi via Getty Images
Wu attends the ACLU's Annual Bill Of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on Nov. 11 in Beverly Hills.
Lady Gaga's Kohl-Rimmed Eyes
Frederick M. Brown via Getty Images
The singer attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Nov. 18 in Hollywood.
Lupita Nyong'o's Bright Purple Lips
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
The actress arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences' 10th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on Nov. 18 in Hollywood.
Emma Stone's Punchy Red Lips
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Stone attends the 21st British Independent Film Awards at Old Billingsgate on Dec. 2 in London.
Tracee Ellis Ross' Bold Blue Eye Shadow
Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
Ross attends Equality Now's annual Make Equality Reality Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Dec. 3 in Beverly Hills.
Janelle Monae's Fuchsia Lips
Jim Spellman via Getty Images
The singer/songwriter attends Billboard's 13th Annual Women in Music event at Pier 36 on Dec. 6 in New York City.
Miley Cyrus' Peachy Nude Lip
John Phillips via Getty Images
The singer at Kiss FM Studios on Dec. 7 in London, England.
Amber Heard's Smoky Purple Shimmer
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
The "Aquaman" star arrives at the film's premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on Dec. 12 in Hollywood.
