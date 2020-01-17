Style & Beauty

The Best-Dressed Celebrity Of The Week Is 10-Year-Old Julia Butters

Aside from maybe Gigi Hadid leaving jury duty.

Ten-year-old Julia Butters’ scene-stealing performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has permeated real life. The custom Armani dress/pants/button-front combo she wore to the Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles this week stole the show ― and the hearts of adults who wished they could wear it, too.

Butters topped the list of must-see celeb looks from the ceremony, which also included Zendaya wearing a Tom Ford breastplate and our favorite hot priest Andrew Scott looking, well, hot in red and pink.

Over on the East Coast it was less red carpet and more criminal court. Gigi Hadid, who was called in as a potential juror on the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial on Monday, practiced her civic duty in a pinstripe blazer, T-shirt and jeans.

We, like Glamour culture director Mattie Kahn, acknowledge that it’s “not the time” but, uh, we’re gonna need details on that jacket.

Check out every must-see celebrity outfit of the week below.

Jennifer Lopez
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Jennifer Lopez at the 2020 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards on Jan. 11.
Andrew Scott
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Andrew Scott at the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Jan. 12.
Zendaya
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Zendaya at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Anne Hathaway
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Anne Hathaway at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Cynthia Erivo
Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Cynthia Erivo at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Sandy Powell
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Sandy Powell at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Julia Butters
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Julia Butters at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Emily Hampshire
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Emily Hampshire at the Critics' Choice Awards.
Gigi Hadid
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Gigi Hadid leaving New York criminal court on Jan. 13.
Allison Janney
Rodin Eckenroth via Getty Images
Allison Janney at the premiere of "Troop Zero" in Los Angeles on Jan. 13.
Michael B. Jordan
David M. Benett via Getty Images
Michael B. Jordan at an event for his film "Just Mercy" in London on Jan. 14.
Vanessa Hudgens
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images
Vanessa Hudgens at the premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" in Hollywood on Jan. 14.
Fashiongigi hadidcritics choice awardsAndrew Scott actorJulia Butters