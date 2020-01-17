Ten-year-old Julia Butters’ scene-stealing performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has permeated real life. The custom Armani dress/pants/button-front combo she wore to the Critics’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles this week stole the show ― and the hearts of adults who wished they could wear it, too.

Butters topped the list of must-see celeb looks from the ceremony, which also included Zendaya wearing a Tom Ford breastplate and our favorite hot priest Andrew Scott looking, well, hot in red and pink.

Over on the East Coast it was less red carpet and more criminal court. Gigi Hadid, who was called in as a potential juror on the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial on Monday, practiced her civic duty in a pinstripe blazer, T-shirt and jeans.

Not the time.... but where can I find this jacket? https://t.co/rzo4qJIXhK — mattie kahn (@mattiekahn) January 13, 2020

Check out every must-see celebrity outfit of the week below.