17 Infamous Red Carpet Looks That Celebs Have Serious Regrets About

Plenty of celebs love to experiment with their red carpet looks. While some wind up iconic, others leave them wishing they’d worn something different.
Here are 17 times celebs admitted their biggest red carpet fashion regrets and fails:
1
For the 2013 SAG Awards, Kaley Cuoco wore clip-in bangs. A decade later, she told People, "I still think this is the worst thing I've ever done."
Dan Macmedan / WireImage / Via Getty
2
In 2013, Selena Gomez reflected on her biggest red carpet regret, telling Hollywood Life, "I remember going on my first red carpet with skinny jeans and sneakers like, awesome, this is not a look that I would do ever again...I feel like when I wore sneakers and a lot of jeans to red [carpets], my stylist was really mortified."
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
3
Then, at the 2018 Met Gala, Selena Gomez's self-tan slowly turned Oompa Loompa orange throughout the night. She later told Vogue, "I was getting ready and we wanted to add some color. So [I] put on some of this tanning lotion and it looked really beautiful and very even. As the evening kept going on, it was getting a little darker and darker."
Raymond Hall / GC Images / Via Getty
Advertisement
4
Discussing her past fashion regrets with Yahoo Shine in 2013, Taylor Swift said, "I started walking red carpets when I was 16. I think I missed prom too many times, so I would wear dresses that looked like you would wear them to prom. Princessy, pastels… I can't remember one, I just see them all as a blur."
Denise Truscello / WireImage / Via Getty
5
When Zendaya was 17, she told Oprah.com that her biggest red carpet regret was "a long floral dress [she] paired with booties" at the "Gnomeo and Juliet" premiere in 2011.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
6
For the 2001 Sundance Film Festival, Paris Hilton "got this dress from Patricia Fields [that] was like a black bustier with a giant pink tutu gown. Almost 20 years later, she told Vogue Australia, "It was too drastic."
J. Vespa / WireImage / Via Getty
Advertisement
7
At the NYC premiere of "Mean Girls" in 2004, Amanda Seyfried wore a see-through black dress. On "Jimmy Kimmel Live" nearly 20 years later, she said, "I did not have a stylist...I didn't know any of the rules, so I was wearing a white bra and black underwear and no slip."
Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic / Via Getty
8
At the 2001 premiere of "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," Eva Longoria wore "all leather." She later told Health Magazine, "It was very appropriate for 'Tomb Raider,' but it was like I was going to a theme party."
Barry King / WireImage / Via Getty
9
At the 2004 premiere of "The Incredibles," Ashley Tisdale "wore this really weird pink camo skirt and this pink furry thing." She told People Style, "I don't even know what it was, but I said, 'Ooh, put me in it!' And instead of wearing it like you would normally wear it, I was like, 'I am going to do it have one of my arms out and have it going across my body.' It was the weirdest thing. At that point, you just have to laugh at yourself!"
Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images
Advertisement
10
At the 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards, Rihanna wore a Swarovski crystal-adorned fishnet dress designed by Adam Selman. Two years later, she told Vogue, "I just liked it better without the lines underneath. Could you imagine the CFDA dress with a bra? I would slice my throat. I already wanted to, for wearing a thong that wasn't bedazzled. That's the only regret I have in my life."
Rabbani And Solimene Photography / WireImage / Via Getty
11
At the 2000 Oscars, Gwyneth Paltrow wore a simple, sparkly Calvin Klein dress. Reflecting on her style regrets in a Goop Q&A, she said, "It's an okay dress but not Oscars material. I chose it because I wanted to disappear that year."
12
Then, at the 2002 Oscars, Gwyneth Paltrow wore a "goth" Alexander McQueen gown with a see-through mesh top. In her Goop Q&A, she said, "There were a few issues; I still love the dress itself, but I should have worn a bra, and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup."
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty
Advertisement
13
Reflecting on what she was glad to have behind her in 2015, Miley Cyrus told Marie Claire, "I wore this hippie outfit to Justin Bieber's 'Never Say Never' premiere that I'm like, 'Girl, who told you — it was not Woodstock, it was a premiere.'"
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty
14
At the 2007 "Ghost Rider" premiere, Eva Mendes wore a "strapless, purple dress with necklaces and [her] hair in a really high braid." She later told the Associated Press, "It was a beautiful dress, but the way I put everything together, it was a Princess Jasmine gone wrong."
Jim Spellman / WireImage / Via Getty
15
At the 2008 Oscars, Heidi Klum wore a John Galliano gown with her hair in a giant bun. She later told Daily Pop, "I love this dress. What I don't love is my gigantic bun. I had this hairdresser at the time, and I was like, 'This bun is too big.' And she was like, 'No, I love this bun. It has to be bigger.'"
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty
Advertisement
16
Describing her biggest red carpet regret, Daisy Fuentes told Oprah.com, "It was a black dress I wore to an MTV awards show that was both embellished and sheer. You could see half my ass."
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Via Getty
17
And finally, at the 2001 Academy Awards, Kate Hudson "felt like the hippest, coolest girl in the world" in her Stella McCartney dress. However, she later told British Vogue, "I woke up the next morning in my bed post-awards and without a little statuette on my bedside. I turned on the television to find out I was on every Worst Dressed list possible."
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Via Getty