17 Infamous Red Carpet Looks That Celebs Have Serious Regrets About

At the 2004 premiere of "The Incredibles," Ashley Tisdale "wore this really weird pink camo skirt and this pink furry thing." She told People Style, "I don't even know what it was, but I said, 'Ooh, put me in it!' And instead of wearing it like you would normally wear it, I was like, 'I am going to do it have one of my arms out and have it going across my body.' It was the weirdest thing. At that point, you just have to laugh at yourself!"

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

She also said, "My stylist at the time was my stylist for the TV series [The Suite Life of Zack and Cody], which I learned very quickly you [shouldn't do]. They will just style you how you're styled on your TV show, so I looked like my character [Maddie Fitzpatrick] at all times when I was going out."