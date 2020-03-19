Country singer Luke Bryan may be self-quarantining like everyone else, but the “American Idol” judge isn’t staying idle.

In fact, Bryan, like many other entertainers, is going online to perform.

On Thursday, he performed on Facebook Live for his fans. You can see the show below.

Bryan wasn’t the only performer who took to social media on Wednesday and Thursday to entertain their fellow housebound citizens.

Country singer Luke Combs also posted songs on Instagram.

Legendary Beach Boy Brian Wilson sang “Do It Again” and “Love and Mercy” from his piano bench.

Meanwhile, singer Jojo did a live performance from her home to help raise funds for a charity that is hoping to end teen homelessness.

Famed DJ Diplo kept the beats going by doing remixes on YouTube.

But not every performer of note was musical.

Comedian Patton Oswalt walked through his front door to deliver a monologue of coronavirus jokes for both the internet and his neighbors.

Watching the videos from Italy 🇮🇹 inspired me. Entertainers must offer hope & humor to their neighbors in this time of quarantine. pic.twitter.com/ohrsBtuqzu — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) March 16, 2020