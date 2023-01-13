Rita Wilson, Nicolas Cage Among Stars Paying Tribute To Lisa Marie Presley

Celebrities reflected on the life of Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis and Priscilla Presley’s daughter, following her death on Thursday.
The 54-year-old artist, who appeared at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this week, was hospitalized early Thursday after she suffered a cardiac arrest at her California home.
She is survived by her three children along with her mother, who shared the tragic news of her daughter’s death.
“She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known,” Priscilla Presley told The Associated Press in a statement.
Lisa Marie’s son, Benjamin Keough, died in 2020.
Nicolas Cage, in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, described his former wife’s death as “devastating news.”
“Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met,” Cage said.
“She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”
Rita Wilson, who is married to “Elvis” actor Tom Hanks, reflected on her time with Presley as they promoted the movie.
“Lisa Marie was so honest and direct, vulnerable, in a state of anticipation about the movie. She spoke so eloquently about her father, what the movie meant to her, that it was a celebration of her dad,” Wilson wrote on Instagram.
″...Our hearts and our prayers go out to Riley, Harper, Finley , Danny and Priscilla. A mother should never have to lose a child. Lisa Marie lost her precious son Benjamin, Priscilla loses her only daughter. It’s too much. Sending love to the family, prayers for peace and strength. Love, Rita and Tom.”
Grammy-winning singer LeAnn Rimes described the news of Presley’s death as “heartbreaking.”
“I hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. My heart goes out to her family. Too much grief in just a couple of years,” Rimes wrote.
Smashing Pumpkins lead singer Billy Corgan, who collaborated with Presley early in her career, wrote that her death is sorrow “on more levels than” he can count.
“Please send your prayers out for her family and children at this difficult time,” he wrote.
“I truly cannot find the words to express how sad this truly is. RIP @LisaPresley.”
Other celebrities – including John Travolta, Tom Hanks and Marlee Matlin – also honored Presley on social media.
You can see more tributes to Presley below.