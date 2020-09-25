Where To Get The Vote Merch You See Celebs Wearing On Instagram

The year 2020 will be remembered for a number of terrible reasons, but one silver lining is how activated and energized the entire country seems to be about voting. There is a palpable sense of urgency to exercise our right to vote, and to encourage others to do the same.
As a result, it has also somehow become the most fashionable of election seasons. Vote merchandise is everywhere and on everything: masks, jewelry, hair accessories, T-shirts and more.
Celebrities have taken to social media to send the important message sartorially, whether it be Kerry Washington’s mask, Gwyneth Paltrow’s earrings or Michelle Obama’s necklace seen ’round the world (wide web).
Luckily, more than a few of these items are reasonably priced, and many of them donate at least part of the proceeds to voter organizations.
Below, take a look at some of our favorite celebrity-approved pieces of vote merch.