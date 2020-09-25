Style & Beauty

Where To Get The Vote Merch You See Celebs Wearing On Instagram

Spread the word sartorially like Kerry Washington, Gwyneth Paltrow and other famous names have.

The year 2020 will be remembered for a number of terrible reasons, but one silver lining is how activated and energized the entire country seems to be about voting. There is a palpable sense of urgency to exercise our right to vote, and to encourage others to do the same.

As a result, it has also somehow become the most fashionable of election seasons. Vote merchandise is everywhere and on everything: masks, jewelry, hair accessories, T-shirts and more.

Celebrities have taken to social media to send the important message sartorially, whether it be Kerry Washington’s mask, Gwyneth Paltrow’s earrings or Michelle Obama’s necklace seen ’round the world (wide web).

Luckily, more than a few of these items are reasonably priced, and many of them donate at least part of the proceeds to voter organizations.

Below, take a look at some of our favorite celebrity-approved pieces of vote merch.

Kerry Washington's Vote Mask
Get the Resistance by Design vote mask for $20.20.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Vote Earrings
Get the Studs vote studs for $35.
Jennifer Garner's 'Vote Vote Vote' Sweatshirt
Social Goods
Get the Social Goods "Vote Vote Vote" sweatshirt, as seen on Jennifer Garner, for $85.
Hailey Bieber's Pullover
Get the Levi's x Vote relaxed pullover for $74.50.
Jill Biden's Vote Boots
Stuart Weitzman
Get the Stuart Weitzman 5050 vote boots, as seen on Dr. Jill Biden, for $695.
Michelle Obama's Vote Necklace
Get the ByChari vote necklace for $295.
Busy Philipps' Vote Friendship Bracelet
Get the DanniJo vote friendship bracelet for $65.
Debra Messing's Vote Necklace
View this post on Instagram

I’m all ready to talk about the Value of Women Voters & Leaders with 3 POWERFUL, BRILLIANT, BADASS Congresswomen up for re-election: @lucymcbath (GA-6), @debbiemucarselpowell (FL-26) and @repabbyfinkenauer (IO-99)! Rep. McBath lost her son to gun violence in the “loud music” shooting. She became the FIRST minority ever to be elected in her district, and the first Democrat in over 30 years. @Rep. Mucarsel-Powell moves to America as a young girl. She ran because the opportunities that help improve her family’s lives are disappearing. She is the FIRST Ecuador born person to serve in Congress and 1st woman to represent her district. Rep. Finkenaur was a page for the US House of Representation at age 18. At 25 she ran and WON the congressional race for District 99. She is the YOUNGEST woman to flip a seat, she also became the youngest woman to pass a bill. @eric_mccormack and I will talk with them TO IGHT at 8 EST! If you’d like to join us the link is on the next slide. I’m proudly sending a message with my VOTE necklace! Thank you @haverhillcollection .🇺🇸

A post shared by Debra Messing (@therealdebramessing) on

Get the Haverhill vote necklace for $505.
Michelle ObamavotingGwyneth PaltrowKerry Washington merchandise