16 Times Celebs Tried To Be Funny, Relatable Or Wise, But Actually Came Across As Extremely Out-Of-Touch

In a viral TikTok clip, a fan asked Oprah for a gift suggestion for her mom, but when the fan said the jewelry box she suggested was too expensive, Oprah replied, "It's not. It's really not, it's like 100-and-something dollars."

However, she did go on to offer a sentimental suggestion. She said, "Okay, then this is the perfect gift for your mom; you do a list of your top 10 reasons why you love her, and you make a beautiful card, and it's your top 10."