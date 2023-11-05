16 Times Celebs Tried To Be Funny, Relatable Or Wise, But Actually Came Across As Extremely Out-Of-Touch

Sometimes, celebrities give quotes that are inspirational to us non-famous folks. Other times, however, they open their mouths and say something so out-of-touch that it almost doesn’t seem real.
Here are 16 wildly out-of-touch things celebs actually said:
1
George Pimentel / Getty Images
In 2019, a fan tweeted that she'd be picking up extra shifts at work because she'd need to work 20 hours to afford jeans from Khloé Kardashian's brand, Good American. Kardashian replied, "Awwwwww this is so cute!!!! I'm so happy you enjoy them."
2
Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty
In the midst of inflation and public discourse about the heavy toll private jets take on the environment, Kylie Jenner posted a since-deleted Instagram picture of herself and her then-partner, Travis Scott, with their personal (individual!) private jets. She captioned it, "You wanna take mine or yours?"
3
Kim Kardashian, who was born into a wealthy family, faced backlash when she shared her "advice for women in business" with Variety. She said, "Get your fucking ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.
4
During the early onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vanessa Hudgens went on Instagram Live and said, "But like, it's a virus. I get it, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everyone gets it, like yeah, people are gonna die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable? I don't know, maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."
5
During public discourse about nepotism and privilege, Jennifer Aniston, whose parents were successful actors, told Variety's Actors on Actors, "This thing of people becoming famous for basically doing nothing...I feel so lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today. More streaming services… you're famous from TikTok… you're famous from YouTube… you're famous from Instagram… it's almost like it's diluting the actor's job."
6
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images
Similarly, Lily-Rose Depp, whose first two film roles were alongside her famous father, told Elle, "The internet cares a lot more about who your family is than the people who are casting you in things. Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There's a lot of work that comes after that."
7
Discussing her son's experiences with moving into his own apartment in Brooklyn, Kelly Ripa jokingly told Jimmy Kimmel Live, "I think he loves the freedom. He hates paying his own rent, and he's chronically poor. I don't think he ever really experienced extreme poverty like now."
8
Love Island contestant-turned-PrettyLittleThing creative director Molly Mae Hague (who's paid a six-figure salary from a company that's been accused of illegally underpaying garment workers) told the The Diary of a CEO podcast, "Beyoncé has the same 24 hours in the day that we do and I just think, like, you're given one life, and it's up to you what you do with it, you can literally go in any direction."
9
During a 2015 episode of The View, Kelly Osbourne attempted to call out then-presidential candidate Donald Trump by saying, "If you kick every Latino out of this country, then who is going to be cleaning your toilet, Donald Trump?"
10
During an at-home episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that her wife, Portia de Rossi, helped her film from one of the homes they own during the pandemic, Ellen DeGeneres said, "One thing that I've learned from being in quarantine is that people — this is like being in jail, is what it is. It's mostly because I've been wearing the same clothes for 10 days, and everyone in here is gay."
11
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Children's Hospital Los Angeles
Similarly, during lockdown Justin Timberlake told SiriusXM's Hits1, "We're mostly commiserating over the fact that just 24-hour parenting is just not human."
12
Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty
In a viral TikTok clip, a fan asked Oprah for a gift suggestion for her mom, but when the fan said the jewelry box she suggested was too expensive, Oprah replied, "It's not. It's really not, it's like 100-and-something dollars."
13
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for amfAR
Discussing the challenges of being a working actor and mom, Gwyneth Paltrow told E! News, "I think it's different when you have an office job, because it's routine and, you know, you can do all the stuff in the morning and then you come home in the evening. When you're shooting a movie, they're like, 'We need you to go to Wisconsin for two weeks,' and then you work 14 hours a day, and that part of it is very difficult. I think to have a regular job and be a mom is not as, of course, there are challenges, but it's not like being on set."
14
Mike Coppola / Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Discussing the potentially harmful side effects of too much sun exposure, such as skin cancer, Paltrow told Cosmopolitan, "We're human beings, and the sun is the sun — how can it be bad for you? I don't think anything that is natural can be bad for you."
15
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images
She also told The Jonathan Ross Show, "I'd rather smoke crack than eat cheese from a can."
16
Greg Doherty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
And finally, Paltrow told Elle UK, "I am who I am. I can't pretend to be somebody who makes $25,000 a year."