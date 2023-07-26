What's Hot

Celebs Honor Sinead O'Connor With Social Media Tributes

Showbiz luminaries like Ice-T and Bryan Adams joined Ireland's prime minister and others in paying their respects to the "Nothing Compares 2 U" singer.
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor has died at 56.
After Sinead O’Connor’s death at the age of 56 was announced Wednesday, her colleagues, friends and fans took to social media to offer their tributes.

Many of those honoring the Irish singer, who famously covered Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” and also went by Shuhada Sadaqat in recent years, were well-known names from show business.

Leo Varadkar, Ireland’s prime minister, similarly paid his respects to O’Connor, saying that “her talent was unmatched and beyond compare.”

Although many of the celebrity tributes appeared on Twitter (aka X), “Outlander” star Caitriona Balfe honored the singer with an Instagram post.

