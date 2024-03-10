16 Times Celebs Took 'Beauty Is Pain' Wayyy Too Seriously And Wore Red Carpet Looks That Physically Hurt Them

Zendaya's wet-look Balmain gown from the 2021 "Dune" premiere in Venice was modeled after a corset she saw on the runway. She told Harper's Bazaar, "This is made of leather but it kind of looks liquid, but it’s all solid. So it’s really difficult to sit in and to breathe in because it doesn’t, you can’t breathe. It’s just, like, hard, so the whole movie I’m like...just focusing on breathing."

Elisabetta A. Villa / Getty Images

The gown was actually molded to her body. After her stylist, Law Roach, contacted the designer about collaborating on a custom look, they sent a woman to Zendaya's house to make a cast of her body.