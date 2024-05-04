14 Celebs Who Caught Another Celeb Talking Crap About Them Online, So They Called Them Out

From subtweets to trolls, celebs are no strangers to online negativity. Sometimes, however, the person making the shady comment is another celeb, which leads to some pretty public drama.
Here are 14 times celebs called each other out for shady social media comments:
THE CONTEXT: In 2022, Pink called out Rolling Stone's "The 25 Greatest Grammy Performances of All Time" article on Instagram, writing, "This is the magazine that used to feature people like John Lennon and Muddy Waters. Hunter S Thompson wrote political pieces — they put Tina Turner on their cover."
Taylor Hill / FilmMagic / Via Getty
THE COMMENT: Then, she brought up "Jersey Shore" star Snooki Polizzi unprompted, adding, "Then they sold out and all credibility went to shit when 'style over substance' and 'revenue over authenticity' went into play. That's when Snooki became acceptable coverage. Give me a fucking break..."
Theo Wargo / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,
Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
THE COMEBACK: Nearly a year later, Pink's comments resurfaced following criticism of another Rolling Stone list — and this time, Snooki noticed. On Twitter, she said, "Omg I never saw this! Pink came for me? The fuckkkkk lol."
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
Advertisement
THE COMMENT: The shop that did her custom wrap reposted the picture, then Justin Bieber left two identical comments — "Burn it."
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
THE COMEBACK: In 2022, Siwa mocked the situation on TikTok. Over a picture of her car, she mouthed a trending audio from "The Vampire Diaries" — "Did I say stand there and look stupid? No, I said burn it!"
Advertisement
THE CONTEXT: In her 2022 documentary "My Mind And Me," Selena Gomez said that Taylor Swift is her "only friend in the industry."
Christopher Polk / Getty Images
THE COMMENT: When E! News posted the quote on Instagram, Francia Raisa, Gomez's kidney donor, friend, and fellow actor, commented, "Interesting."
Phillip Faraone / Getty Images
THE COMEBACK: In a TikTok someone else made about the situation, Gomez commented, "Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know."
Nbc / Todd Owyoung / NBC via Getty Images
Advertisement
THE COMMENT: Then, Gomez herself commented, "If you can't handle the hate, stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol — it should be special between you two only. Don't be mad at your fans. They love you and supported you before anyone ever did."
Noel Vasquez / Getty Images
THE COMEBACK: In a series of comments, Bieber said, "It’s funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love...I'm not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope you all can be kind to my friends and each other. And yes, I love my Beliebers."
Gotham / GC Images / Via Getty
Advertisement
THE COMMENT: Then, Louis Tomlinson, Malik's ex-bandmate, tweeted, "Remember when you were 12 and you used to think those Mac filters for your pictures were cool haha ! Some people still do HA!"
Noam Galai / Getty Images
THE COMEBACK: After a bit of back and forth between Tomlinson and Naughty Boy, Malik stepped in. To Tomlinson, he replied, "Remember when you had a life and stopped making bitchy comments about mine?"
Frazer Harrison / Via Getty
Advertisement
THE CONTEXT: Before Bella Thorne and Tyler Posey's breakup became public, pictures of her spending time with Charlie Puth in Miami spread online, sparking cheating rumors.
Barry King / Getty Images,
Gustavo Caballero / Via Getty
THE COMMENT: In response, Puth tweeted, "I can't believe what I'm reading. No one should have their heart messed with like this, and I'm not going to be in the middle of it."
Manny Hernandez / Wireimage / Via Getty
THE COMEBACK: Addressing the rumors, Thorne tweeted, "Ty and I have been broken up for like over two weeks, and Charlie and I AREN'T DATING. We are friends. That article was written forever ago."
John Sciulli / Getty Images for Twentynine Palms
Advertisement
THE CONTEXT: Lamenting the lack of nominations "Anaconda" received for the 2015 VMAs, Nicki Minaj tweeted that Video of the Year nominations were guaranteed for a video that "celebrates women with very slim bodies."
Arturo Holmes / Getty Images
THE COMMENT: Interpreting it as a dig at "Bad Blood," Taylor Swift replied, "I've done nothing but love & support you. It's unlike you to pit women against each other. Maybe one of the men took your slot."
Tommaso Boddi / WireImage / Via Getty
THE COMEBACK: Minaj replied, "Huh? U must not be reading my tweets. Didn't say a word about u. I love u just as much. But u should speak on this. [sic]" She also clarified that she was referencing racism in the media and the music industry.
John Shearer / Getty Images
Advertisement
THE CONTEXT: Calvin Harris and Rita Ora dated for about a year before he dumped her publicly in a tweet.
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Via Getty
THE COMMENT: In 2014, Harris tweeted, "To address speculation — myself and Rita ended our relationship some time ago. She is a beautiful, talented woman & I wish her all the best."
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Via Getty
THE COMEBACK: Discussing the way their musical collaboration caused strife in their relationship, Ora told Marie Claire, "I thought he had my back and that he'd never steer me wrong. But then 'I Will Never Let You Down' came out, and everything started to go a bit weird. I don't know if it was because business was mixed with personal or what."
John Parra / Getty Images for LuisaViaRoma
Advertisement
THE CONTEXT: In a 2018 interview with USA Today, Natalie Portman criticized the media's toxic and paradoxical expectations for women in the '00s, and she said that, as a teen, she was "confused" by "Jessica Simpson on the cover of a magazine saying 'I'm a virgin' while wearing a bikini."
Franco Origlia / Getty Images for Disney
THE COMMENT: On Instagram, Simpson called her out, writing, "As public figures, we both know our image is not totally in our control at all times, and that the industry we work in often tries to define us and box us in."
Amy Sussman / Getty Images
THE COMEBACK: Clarifying that she'd meant to criticize the magazine rather than Simpson herself, Portman commented, "Thank you for your words. I completely agree with you that a woman should be allowed to dress however she likes and behave however she likes and not be judged. I only meant to say I was confused — as a girl coming of age in the public eye around the same time — by the media's mixed messages about how girls and women were supposed to behave."
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Macy's,
Neil Mockford / FilmMagic / Via Getty
Advertisement
THE CONTEXT: After announcing her separation from Brody Jenner in 2019, Kaitlynn Carter went on vacation with friends, including Miley Cyrus. A few days into the trip, Cyrus announced her separation from Liam Hemsworth, and in less than an hour, paparazzi pictures of Carter and Cyrus appearing to kiss began spreading online.
Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for IMDb,
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
THE COMEBACK: Referencing a scene from "The Hills: New Beginnings" where Jenner slept in his car after arguing with Carter, Cyrus commented, "Go take a nap in your truck and cool off. #HotGirlSummer."
Nbc / Vijat Mohindra / NBC via Getty Images
Advertisement
THE CONTEXT: Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan briefly dated in 2018 before having a very public breakup that played out over their Instagram stories.
Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty
THE COMMENT: On his story, Lil Xan posted, "I feel like I'm probably being cheated on. Bad things always happen to the good guys..." He then accused Cyrus of "using" him.
Xavi Torrent / Redferns / Via Getty
THE COMEBACK: On her story, Cyrus alleged that Lil Xan broke up with her over a photoshopped meme of Charlie Puth that she sent him. She said, "I'm heartbroken and confused. [This meme] made him think I'm cheating on him."
Tim Mosenfelder / Getty Images
Advertisement
THE CONTEXT: In 2019, a viral video showed Bow Wow making disparaging comments about his ex Ciara during a club appearance. Discussing the video on her talk show, Wendy Williams said, "It's very distasteful. We've all had someone before…To be shirtless in a club and calling her a bitch, you were so wrong for that."
Lawrence Lucier / FilmMagic / Via Getty,
Paras Griffin / Getty Images
THE COMMENT: A week later, Bow Wow tweeted a picture of Wendy wearing a bikini. He captioned it, "They say it's a hot girl summer" and added several emojis to indicate he was mocking her appearance.
Paras Griffin / Getty Images
THE COMEBACK: Seeming to allude to his post on her show, she said, "Please refrain from your body shame. You don't have to like it, but someone does."
Paras Griffin / Getty Images
Advertisement
THE CONTEXT: In 2013, fans theorized that Adam Levine decided, out of the blue, to criticize Lady Gaga's "Art Pop" music video, which features several famous artworks.
Paras Griffin / Getty Images for Beloved Benefit,
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
THE COMMENT: Levine tweeted, "Ugh..recycling old art for a younger generation doesn't make you an artist. It makes you an art teacher."
Shlomi Pinto / Getty Images
THE COMEBACK: In response, Lady Gaga tweeted, "Uh oh guys the art police is here."
Rich Fury / Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Advertisement
And finally, THE CONTEXT: While Charli D'Amelio and Chase Hudson were dating, there were rumors he cheated on her with Nessa Barrett. After their breakup in 2020, a bunch of their fellow TikTokers unfollowed Hudson on Twitter. D'Amelio posted and deleted, "I hope she was worth it."
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for iHeartMedia,
Axelle / FilmMagic / Via Getty
THE COMMENT: In a since-deleted tweet, Hudson said, "All of this drama going on because I kissed Nessa when we were both single."
David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
THE COMEBACK: In another tweet she later deleted, D'Amelio quoted his post and added, "Then you shouldn't have come to my house after without telling me."
Michael Loccisano / Getty Images
Advertisement