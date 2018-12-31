Kelly Paige for HuffPost

When most of us think of celery, we think of it as a canvas to slather with peanut butter, an unnecessary Bloody Mary garnish or the leftover scraps of a crudité platter. But the holistic health world has found another use for it: juicing.

There’s much debate surrounding this controversial so-called “magic” potion. There are a few medical studies that support the claims, but they were done on rats, so keep that in mind before you start chugging the stuff at 6 a.m.

Whatever you choose to believe, we can all agree that celery is made up of mostly water, making it a very hydrating drink. It’s a great addition to cocktails to keep us refreshed while minimizing the damage alcohol can do to our bodies. You can either juice your own celery or find it pre-packaged at some health stores.

We all know hangovers are caused by dehydration, so why not fight back by adding restorative, hydrating elements to our drinks? This recipe pairs celery juice with cucumber-flavored gin, fresh lime juice, fresh ginger (another great digestion aid), and seltzer water to create an easy, clean cocktail. A little bit of agave brings it all together to balance out the bitterness of the gin and celery juice. Check out the recipe below!

Celery Juice Cocktail

Serves 1

Ingredients

1/2 inch ginger, peeled and thinly sliced

1/4 cup cucumber, thinly sliced

1 cup ice, divided

1 ounce lime juice

2 ounces cucumber-flavored gin

1/2 cup fresh celery juice

2 teaspoons agave

1/2 cup seltzer water

Lime slices, cucumber slices or celery stalks, as garnish

Directions

1. Place ginger and cucumber slices in bottom of cocktail shaker. Muddle together until ginger and cucumber are smashed and fragrant.

2. Add half of ice to shaker.

3. Add lime juice, gin, celery juice and agave. Shake until combined.

4. Strain mixture into glass filled with remaining ice.