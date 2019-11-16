Céline Dion Answers Whether Jack Could Have Fit On That 'Titanic' Door

Céline Dion weighed in on a question that’s been haunting the minds of moviegoers for decades: Could Jack have lived if Rose scooted over just a bit on that door?

The singer thinks he might have ― had he taken some initiative.

On “The Tonight Show” on Friday, Dion, whose “My Heart Will Go On” was the main theme for “Titanic,” addressed the film’s pivotal scene in which Rose, played by Kate Winslet, lies atop a hunk of wood from the capsized ship. Meanwhile, her love interest Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, clings to the edge, his body submerged in the Atlantic’s icy waters.

“First of all, if you look closely [at] the picture, Rose is maybe dead or totally frozen, and she’s not quite all there,” Dion told host Jimmy Fallon. “Second of all, he doesn’t need an invitation. Come on, baby! Make himself comfortable. Jump in. You know?”

Dion and Fallon then broke into a rendition of The Pointer Sisters’ “Jump For My Love” ― advice that Jack might have been better off heeding.

The end of James Cameron’s 1997 drama based on the real-life sinking of the British luxury passenger liner in 1912 has drawn a mix of reactions from skepticism to indignant outrage, so it’s unlikely Dion had the final word.

To this day, DiCaprio has kept mum on the debate, declining to comment when pressed on the matter in a July interview with MTV.

Cameron, however, hasn’t been as quiet, telling BBC Radio 1 in February that it’s not a debate, “it’s just stupid.”

“But if you really want to unearth all the dumbass arguments associated with it ... I mean, let’s go back to, could Romeo have been smart and not taken the poison? Yes. Could he have decided not to bring his little dagger just in case Juliet might stab herself with it? Yes, absolutely. It sort of misses the point.”