Celine Dion Surprises Boston Bruins Game With Electric Rock 'N' Roll Cameo In Crowd

Celine Dion gave an electric performance of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ on a Prayer” despite not being the main act at an NHL hockey game between the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers on Thursday.
The music icon took her twin sons Nelson and Eddy to the game in a rare public appearance since revealing her ongoing health battle with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition.
Dion, in a clip shared by @celinebible on X, appeared on NESN’s broadcast of the game where cameras spotted her singing along to the classic rock song in the crowd.
She eventually broke out an air guitar and got out of her seat for a wicked solo at TD Garden.
The game ended with New York beating Boston by a score of 5-2.
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery, prior to the game, introduced Dion and her two sons to the team as the “My Heart Will Go On” singer read the starting lineup.
She jokingly thanked shirtless Bruins defenseman Brandon Carlo for “getting ready” for her before putting her singing abilities on display to read the name of forward Danton Heinen.
“Alright up front, Hei-noo, Hei-noo,” she sang.
“Hei-know you want to play.”
You can check out more of the clip below.
Dion has attended a number of NHL games this year including one where she visited the Montreal Canadiens’ locker room when the team took on the Las Vegas Golden Knights in October.
She also dropped by the Edmonton Oilers’ locker room when the team faced off against the Golden Knights last month, Today.com reported.
Her latest hockey appearance comes roughly a week after she commemorated International Stiff Person Syndrome Awareness Day where she remarked on the autoimmune disorder and the “love and support” she’s received from her family, her team and her fans.
“I want to send my encouragement and support to all those around the world that have been affected by SPS. I want you to know you can do it! We can do it!,” she wrote.